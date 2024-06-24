Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers’ furious comeback from a 3-0 hole in the NHL Stanley Cup Final is expected to generate millions of dollars in ad revenue for Disney, per reports.

Sportico reveals that Monday’s Game 7 between the Oilers and Florida Panthers will put the cap on a furious run of extra ad revenue for Disney. Particularly, Disney will receive $12.6 million more in ad sales for Games 5-7 than they would have if the Panthers swept the Oilers in four games.

Per media buyer estimates, the three bonus games should make ABC about $12.6 million richer than would have been the case if the series had been decided in straight sets. And because make-goods don’t appear to be a factor—ratings are up 36% versus last year’s five-game Final on TNT Sports—Disney will pocket some $24.1 million in ad sales revenue.

Disney would appreciate the extra ad revenue after the NBA Finals ended in five games. Sportico estimates the company missed out on as much as $145 million for the Boston Celtics’ series win over the Dallas Mavericks compared to a potential seven-game series. While the $12.6 million for the final three games of the Stanley Cup Final is a drop in the bucket in comparison, it’s better than nothing.

Edmonton’s three straight wins have also given sports fans a Game 7 of a championship series for the first time since 2019 when both the Stanley Cup Final (Blues over Bruins) and World Series (Nationals over Astros) went to seven games. The NBA Finals last went to seven games in 2016 when the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 3-1 down to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.

