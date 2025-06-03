Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Stanley Cup Final begins this week, marking a rematch of last year’s epic battle between the defending champion Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers aim to become the first back-to-back winners since the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-21). Edmonton is attempting to become the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

To break it down, we caught up with Brian Boyle of NHL Network. He’ll be part of the network’s Stanley Cup coverage, including being on-site in Edmonton for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. Boyle, who joined NHL Network in March of 2023, will be on NHL Tonight: First Shift, NHL Now, and NHL Tonight.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What intrigues you about this Stanley Cup rematch?

Brian Boyle: “It’s going to be tough to top last year. With the 3-0 series lead, I remember vividly going into Edmonton for Game 4 and wondering how the crowd was going to react. It was like it was Game 1 again. They were incredible.

“I feel like I’ve seen different versions of Connor McDavid. I think we’re all witnessing his relentless pursuit to trying to win. He has 26 points through three rounds, which is incredible. I’ve never seen him have such an impact without the puck. He’s penalty-killing at an elite level.”

What’s on the line for Connor McDavid?

“I think he’s going to win the Stanley Cup. I think he definitely could win multiple. That’s how good he is. He still has an opportunity to be spoken of as highly as a (Wayne) Gretzky. He’s a top-five player of all time already. I think everyone knows that. If somebody watches a hockey game that’s never seen a hockey game before, they will notice 97 in blue is different from the rest of the league. For him, it’s an opportunity to showcase how good he is. What he’s able to do to impact a hockey game is evident.”

What else stands out about Edmonton?

“There has been a lot of talk about their depth. But (Zach) Hyman is out now, so we’ll see who’s next to step up. A lot of talk about Stuart Skinner as well. If (Calvin) Pickard doesn’t go down, I don’t know if Stuart Skinner ever plays again for the Edmonton Oilers. There’ll be a lot of questions about his career going forward, and look at how he’s handled that. That’s an unbelievable story.”

What intrigues you about Florida?

“It’s so much hockey for these guys, especially their horses. Then I look at their back end. A lot of minutes are being eaten up by Aaron Ekblad and a guy like Seth Jones. You have enough firepower. Brad Marchand, who still can play, is coming in with a lot to prove. He has miles on him, but not necessarily long playoff runs in the recent past. Is Florida going to run out of gas? I think they have players who are big-minute guys and big-impact guys. They don’t necessarily have all the miles as a typical team that’s been to three straight Stanley Cups.”

How much did Sergei Bobrovsky’s Game 7 victory last year add to his reputation?

“He’s evolved and learned different things. I think his coaching staff has learned things, too. With him on two days rest, he’s almost unbeatable. As a former teammate, it’s great to see how he’s just been able to adapt and learn different things about what’s going to make him the best player. But now he’s getting legend status, right? We’re not really looking at goals against. We’re not really looking at save percentage during the regular season. You’re looking at wins in the playoffs. At the top of the list right now, if you needed a goalie to win you one game, I think most people would say Bob’s at the top of that list.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjPvmi6HmBY&ab_channel=NHL

What’s different about Florida this time?

“Seth Jones, people were wondering about. Well, I don’t think they need to wonder as much anymore when you have that motivation. It’s hard playing on a team or in an environment where winning is not even on the horizon. I know what that can do to you as a player, and it’s extremely hard to play at your best in the best league in the world when you’re asked to do impossible things. Jones, he’s a number one defenseman.”

Is this the matchup that everyone wants to see?

“I just think that it’s the two best teams that I’ve seen these playoffs, and that’s what the league wants. That’s what everybody wants. The traveling media probably doesn’t love it. It’s, once again, the farthest distance between the two cities, but the product on the ice is going to be unbelievable.”

How have you improved as a broadcaster?

“Before I took the job, I got some media coaching. I took it pretty seriously because if I’m going to be on television where my parents, kids, or wife can see me, I don’t want to look like an idiot. So I tried to learn as much as I could about the delivery and what you’re supposed to sound like. I try to watch. I try to have the right opinions, and I’m informed by watching. (I’ve learned) not to take myself too seriously because I know someone’s not going to like what I say or my delivery. I can’t control that.”

Could you describe your role with NHL Network for the Stanley Cup?

“It’s a great group of people at the NHL Network. I truly love going to work and being around these people, and I’m thankful that I got the opportunity. We talk about different things in our pre-show production meetings. They always have a plan. They have a little bit of a script, but it’s very loose, and they ask for our input.

“I’ll fly out to Edmonton before Game One. One (show) will be the First Shift with E.J. Hradek. That’s where we talk about whatever the hot topics are on that day. Then we have our NHL Now show. We can show some highlights. We break down some film, what we can expect coming into the series, and then you obviously do the pre-game and then the post-game.”

Do you have a prediction?

“I think it’ll be a long series because these two teams are too stubborn to go quietly. I think it’s Edmonton’s year.”