Jun 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Seth Jarvis (24) shoots and scores during overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights in game two of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

After Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes went to overtime, ABC is again reporting a very strong viewership number.

ABC announced that Game 2 averaged 4.68 million viewers, down slightly from 4.79 million in Game 1, but still up 88% from Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on TNT/truTV and up 33% from Game 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on ABC.

Viewership peaked at 5.8 million viewers in the 10:45 p.m. quarter-hour.

Comparisons to prior years may be skewed by Nielsen’s shift to the new Big Data + Panel standard in September 2025, which has generally boosted sports viewership by 15%. Needless to say, increases of 88% and 33% are unlikely to be fully explained by this shift.

Golden Knights-Hurricanes Game 2 is the most-watched Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final since Chicago Blackhawks-Tampa Bay Lightning in 2015, which averaged 6.55 million viewers on NBC thanks, in part, to airing immediately following American Pharoah’s Triple Crown-clinching win in the Belmont Stakes. Note that every Game 2 between 2016 and 2021 aired on cable via NBCSN.

Through two games, the series is averaging 4.73 million viewers, up 93% from last year and the highest two-game average since 2015.

The viewership through two games suggests that Game 3 could hit an even more impressive viewership mark for the NHL. Game 3 of the Tampa Bay Lightning-Colorado Avalanche series in 2022 averaged 4.10 million viewers, the most-watched Game 3 since 2002. With viewership for Games 1 and 2 in 2026 well above that mark, Game 3 could become the most-watched Stanley Cup Final Game 3 in 24 years.

Regardless of whether Game 3 breaks a record, the NHL and ABC will be very happy with the strong viewership numbers they have generated throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.