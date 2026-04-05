Credit: Sportsnet

One Edmonton family is going to have an incredible origin story.

That’s because during Saturday night’s game between the Oilers and Golden Knights, a mother went into labor and began giving birth on the seventh floor of Rogers Place as the hometown team closed out a 5-1 defeat against their rivals from Las Vegas. Viewers tuned in to Sportsnet’s coverage of the game in Canada were some of the first to learn about the unique situation.

“Breaking news: We have word that someone has gone into labor here tonight. There’s a baby being born on the seventh floor at Rogers Place as we speak.” 🏒👶🎙️ #NHL pic.twitter.com/SQCa5O9Qnk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2026

“Breaking news: We have word that someone has gone into labor here tonight,” longtime Sportsnet announcer Scott Oake informed viewers. “There’s a baby being born on the seventh floor at Rogers Place as we speak, so someone’s going to have a great story to tell. It would be nice to have the mother join us on After Hours to describe what’s happened, but that could be asking a bit much.”

Ironically, an appearance by the mother would’ve upstaged a similarly important announcement made by Oake during the After Hours postgame show. Oake, who has served as a hockey broadcaster in Canada for over 50 years, announced he will retire following the NHL season.

As announced on After Hours, legendary Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Scott Oake is retiring following the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Next Saturday night will be Scott’s final episode of After Hours. Congratulations, Scott, on a remarkable career! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Y0lxmZI9VY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 5, 2026

There’s possibly nothing more Canadian than being born inside a hockey arena. We’re looking forward to the 2044 NHL Draft, when this kid inevitably goes No. 1 overall.