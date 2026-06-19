Credit: Hailey Hunter

Penguins rinkside reporter Hailey Hunter is out at SportsNet Pittsburgh after three seasons.

The network announced the decision on Wednesday evening.

“We are grateful for all of Hailey’s contributions during her time at SportsNet Pittsburgh. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” reads a statement from SportsNet Pittsburgh. “We will soon begin a nationwide search for a rinkside reporter for our Penguins coverage.”

The daughter of former NHL player Tim Hrynewich (who played for Pittsburgh between 1982 and 1984), Hunter joined the network during the 2023-2024 NHL season.

Per TribLive’s Rob Owen, Hunter said she wasn’t given a concrete reason for the decision.

“Unfortunately, I was told the Penguins have decided that they simply wanted to move in a different direction with the role,” she wrote to Owen. “I really wasn’t given any details, but I understand that’s the business we are in.”

Hunter added that she “absolutely loved my time with SportsNet Pittsburgh. The network truly felt like family and everyone there will always be great friends of mine. I’ll be having a get-together with many of the people I worked with next week, from cameramen to producers to executives from our network, the Penguins org, and the Pirates org. Sounds like about 60 people are coming, which is so kind, but also speaks to how close friends I became with everyone. We are all pretty shocked, but everyone’s kindness and support has truly meant the world to me.”

Previous to her time with SportsNet Pittsburgh, Hunter worked for Golf Channel and PGA Tour Entertainment as well as a team reporter and host for the New York Islanders during the 2021-22 season.

According to social media posts, Hunter and fiancé Gage Posey got married on May 16.