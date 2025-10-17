Photo Credit: Anna Dua on X (@AnnaNoelleDua)

NHL reporter Anna Dua had a tough moment on Thursday night, but she at least had a great sense of humor about the incident.

The Sportsnet reporter faceplanted before Thursday’s game between the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Sportsnet studio host David Amber responded to a pregame report from Dua: “I thought you were going to mention your injury. Didn’t you wipe out like 20 minutes ago?”

“I did, in front of the entire New York Rangers during their warm-up circles,” Dua said. “So, once we get the footage of that, maybe we’ll be able to show all the fans at home that as well.”

“We’ve all been there,” Amber said. “Be well; enjoy the game. Some Original Six action tonight at Scotiabank Arena. Putting Anna Dua on blast.”

“As long as I stay on my feet,” Dua joked.

Dua shared “fail footage” of the incident on X.

Raise your hand if you face planted while running to a hit in front of the entire New York Rangers during their warmups in an all white outfit and then got put on blast by @DavidAmber on Hockey Central… 🙋🏼‍♀️ My cameraman @Gariepy21 got the fall footage for y’all don’t worry 😂 pic.twitter.com/0OU3fll7Lp — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) October 16, 2025

If you’re going to faceplant, it’s much better to have it happen without injury. Thankfully, Dua came out of the faceplant feeling okay and was able to laugh it off.