It’s tragic anytime someone dies at an early age. It’s even more so when it happens so unnecessarily.
That seemed to be the overall message as members of the sports media world weighed in following the news that Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed on Thursday night. According to multiple reports, the Gaudreau brothers were struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding bikes in New Jersey on the eve of their sister’s wedding, in which they were slated to serve as groomsmen.
The New Jersey state police said the Gaudreau brothers died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them shortly after 8 p.m. as they biked along a rural road.
Sean Higgins, the driver, was charged with two counts of death by auto and taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility. Authorities have not said when Higgins will make his initial court appearance.
Troopers suspected Higgins, 43, from Woodstown, New Jersey, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to a report released Friday morning.