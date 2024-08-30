Higgins drove a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on a county road when he pulled behind a sedan and SUV. He tried to pass the slower-moving sedan and SUV before entering the road’s southbound lanes. The SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the road, splitting the north and south lanes, to pass the Gaudreau brothers traveling north on their bikes. Higgins tried to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two bicyclists in the rear, the highway patrol said. The brothers suffered fatal injuries.

The nature of the deaths led many to react to not just two brothers losing their lives far too soon but the manner in which they were killed. As a result, reactions across the sports media world included a mix of sadness and outrage over a seemingly preventable tragedy.

This clown killed two brothers just before their sister’s wedding. He destroyed a family because he is a drunk loser who couldn’t uber. It fills me with rage. https://t.co/S4VdU2e081 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 30, 2024

I’m filled with anger and sadness today about this horrible story but also modestly encouraged that my generation is binge drinking less (and more ride share conscious) than previous gens and hoping that ultimately filters down to fewer DUIs and drunk driving deaths in the future https://t.co/kQin3qYS1F — Anthony Dabbundo (@AnthonyDabbundo) August 30, 2024

Please pray for the Gaudreau Family… Parents lost 2 sons A sister lost her brothers on her wedding weekend A wife lost her husband 2 children lost their father and our city lost a tremendous ambassador — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) August 30, 2024

This is a horrific, needless tragedy, and it will be called an “accident” in much of the reporting, but if the allegations are true, this was a decision—or series of decisions—that led to two deaths. If you want to honour the Gaudreau brothers, pledge to never drink and drive. https://t.co/6rBmPob1Az — Gord Miller 🇺🇦 (@GMillerTSN) August 30, 2024

Johnny isn’t just a hockey player, he is a husband and a father. This entire situation has me nauseas thinking about the family he leaves behind. Drunk driving affects more than just the victim. pic.twitter.com/IoR317qAmw — Caylee (@2kaRask) August 30, 2024

The Johnny Gaudreau news is beyond tragic. I remember when he first signed with Columbus, he told me he was so excited to raise his family in the Midwest. He wanted a normal life: wife, kids, picket fence. And to have that taken away at 31 is beyond tragic. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) August 30, 2024

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were scheduled to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding today in New Jersey, according to her wedding website. Just gutted for the entire family as they process this loss. — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) August 30, 2024

