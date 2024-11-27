Six men arrested in Paul Bissonnette assault, one facing felony charges

Paul Bissonnette. Photo Credit: TNT.

NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette shocked the hockey world when he shared that he was the victim of an assault after an encounter at a restaurant in Scottsdale.

Bissonnette shared on Monday that he was briefly hospitalized after the assault on Sunday. It all started when Bissonnette intervened after a group of “drunk golfers” were harassing a restaurant employee.

The former hockey enforcer also expressed his wish that the group of assailants got their names in the paper and became famous for their gross behavior. Well, Bissonnette got his wish on Tuesday as the names of six individuals connected to the fracas were arrested and made public, mugshots and all.

Via AZfamily.com:

Police have released the identities of six men arrested for the assault of former Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette at a Scottsdale restaurant. The former hockey player and current NHL analyst was assaulted by a group of men at Houston’s near McDonald Drive and Scottsdale Road over the weekend, police said. Scottsdale Police said the following people have been arrested:

Henry P. Mesker: Booked on charges of misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct

John G. Carroll: Booked on one charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct

William J. Carroll: Booked on charges of two counts of misdemeanor assault and two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Danny Bradley: Booked on charges of misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct

Edward J. Jennings: Booked on charges of misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct

Sean M. Daley: Booked on felony charges of aggravated assault and forgery and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct

And judging by the mugshots that were released, it looks very much like a group of drunk golfers that would try to pick a fight with a restaurant employee and then attempt to beat up a guy in a six on one attack.

Here are the mughsots and names of the 6 guys who jumped Biz. They picked the wrong guyhttps://t.co/316ppOvMWY pic.twitter.com/uxb6wCOvzc — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 26, 2024

One of those arrested, Sean Daley, is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and forgery for his role in the attack while also being found with a fake military ID. According to footage and documentation, Daley kicked Bissonnette in the head and then tried again but fell down, allowing the NHL on TNT analyst to escape to a local business. Had he not been able to, this story could have had a much different and much scarier ending.

Thankfully Bissonnette escaped serious injury in the debacle. And now these jerks get to face the consequences for their stupidity and have their mugshots plastered online for the rest of time.

