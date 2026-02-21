Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Seattle Kraken and Tegna announced a multi-year media rights extension, continuing their regional sports agreement offering free over-the-air broadcasts on regional stations.

The announcement continued a deal initially signed before the 2024-2025 season, coinciding with the launch of the Kraken Hockey Network, which has made games widely accessible on Tegna’s partner stations and Prime Video.

According to the Kraken, the agreement tripled viewership compared to previous distribution models while putting games in over 4 million homes across many affiliates. Kraken games previously aired on Root Sports Northwest during their first three seasons.

Home sweet home! 🏡 We’re thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with TEGNA to keep Kraken hockey accessible for fans throughout the Pacific Northwest on the channels you know & love → https://t.co/s127NVctXa pic.twitter.com/jKz0vqp02o — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) February 19, 2026

All non-nationally televised games will be broadcast on KONG and Prime Video, with up to 20 games simulcast on Tegna’s NBC affiliate, KING 5. Fans outside of Seattle also will be able to watch games on Tegna stations KREM-KSKN in Spokane, KGW in Portland, and KTVB in Boise. Tegna says it’s working with additional broadcast companies to expand free over-the-air broadcast access to all available television markets in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska.

“We have done exactly what we set out to do, giving more fans, in more homes, access to more games than ever before,” said Tegna’s senior vice president of sports rights, Brad Ramsey. “We are more committed than ever to serving local fans with the content they care most about, and our advertising partners with solutions that help them move the needle.”

John Forslund, JT Brown, Eddie Olczyk, Alison Lukan, Piper Shaw, and Bret Festerling will continue broadcasting the games throughout the season.