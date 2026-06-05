Credit: ESPN on ABC

The Carolina Hurricanes evened up the series with a wild 4-3 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night in Raleigh. Carolina trailed 2-0 entering the third period.

Sean McDonough had the ESPN on ABC play-by-play duties, and he delivered electric commentary with unbelievable timing on the game-winning power-play goal from Carolina’s Seth Jarvis.

Sean McDonough: “These gentlemen would quiet all the critics wondering where they’ve been if they score the game-winner in overtime… THEY SCOOOOORE! SETH JARVIS QUIETS THE CRITICS AND IGNITES THE CROWD!” 🏒🚨🎙️ #StanleyCupFinal #NHL pic.twitter.com/Yi8lzmq6iW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 5, 2026

“These gentlemen would quiet all the critics wondering where they’ve been if they score the game-winner in overtime,” McDonough said.

The Hurricanes instantly scored a goal.

“THEY SCOOOOORE! SETH JARVIS QUIETS THE CRITICS AND IGNITES THE CROWD!”

McDonough then went silent for over a minute, letting the sounds from the crowd do the talking.

The versatile ESPN announcer received plenty of praise from the sports media world for his call:

One of McDonaugh’s best calls. Perfectly meets the moment. Rare you get serendipity between what the announcer is saying and what the player is doing like this. Really great work. https://t.co/rKz8kKFWQy — Matthew Auchincloss (@matthew_auch) June 5, 2026

Sean McDonough on hockey >>>>> — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL AKA PRESIDENT FOOTBALL (@edsbs.bsky.social) June 4, 2026 at 7:51 PM

Fantastic setup and final call, Sean McDonough. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 5, 2026

Credit where it’s due: Sean McDonough absolutely nails the call on the game-winning goal pic.twitter.com/ZFn9w38XUs — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) June 5, 2026

Sean McDonough is really good at his job. Stanley Cup Finals delivering 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MF1vOQ2HYO — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) June 5, 2026

Sean McDonough nailed it.

An all-timer from one of the best! https://t.co/S68FOy40qf — Chris Edwards (@Chris__Edwards) June 5, 2026

McDonough cooked here with this call. https://t.co/e5knZy93RL — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) June 5, 2026

That call is a great example of why McDonough was named the 2025 National Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.