Sean McDonough delivers an electric call for the game-winning goal in Game 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. Credit: ESPN on ABC Credit: ESPN on ABC
By Matt Clapp on

The Carolina Hurricanes evened up the series with a wild 4-3 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night in Raleigh. Carolina trailed 2-0 entering the third period.

Sean McDonough had the ESPN on ABC play-by-play duties, and he delivered electric commentary with unbelievable timing on the game-winning power-play goal from Carolina’s Seth Jarvis.

“These gentlemen would quiet all the critics wondering where they’ve been if they score the game-winner in overtime,” McDonough said.

The Hurricanes instantly scored a goal.

“THEY SCOOOOORE! SETH JARVIS QUIETS THE CRITICS AND IGNITES THE CROWD!”

McDonough then went silent for over a minute, letting the sounds from the crowd do the talking.

The versatile ESPN announcer received plenty of praise from the sports media world for his call:

Sean McDonough on hockey >>>>>

— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL AKA PRESIDENT FOOTBALL (@edsbs.bsky.social) June 4, 2026 at 7:51 PM

That call is a great example of why McDonough was named the 2025 National Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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