Saturday night featured a pair of Game 7s. But while Game 7 of the NBA Playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets was a dud, with the Nuggets blowing out the Clippers, Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars was exciting to the end. And for a lot of hockey fans, that excitement was buoyed by the call of Sean McDonough.

A goal from Nathan MacKinnon put Colorado up 2-0 early in the third period. But Dallas rallied to tie the game, thanks to a pair of goals from former Avalanche player, Mikko Rantanen.

Mikko Rantanen and the Stars tie it up with a crazy goal in Game 7! Sean McDonough and Ray Ferraro have the ESPN on ABC call. 🏒🚨🎙️ #NHL pic.twitter.com/MqJ5fF4w2H — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2025

The Stars went on the power play late in the third period and took full advantage, going ahead on a goal from Wyatt Johnston. Then, with seconds left in the game, Rantanen sealed the deal with an empty-net goal to complete his hat trick, causing McDonough’s voice to crack.

MIKKO RANTANEN GETS THE HAT TRICK TO PUT THE SERIES AWAY IN A WILD GAME 7 COMEBACK WIN FOR THE STARS! Sean McDonough (voice cracking): “RANTANEN AGAIN! UNBELIEVABLE! A LEGENDARY PERFORMANCE BY RANTANEN AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAM!” 🏒🚨🚨🚨🎙️ #NHL https://t.co/6mYbvkzYAC pic.twitter.com/afbDFMrqkK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2025

After the game, McDonough’s call was a big talking point among NHL fans.

Getting some major enthusiasm from Sean McDonough on that last call. Always kind of an issue because he’s not going to shout for the sake of shouting. It’s got to be a big enough play/situation to justify it. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) May 4, 2025

Sean McDonough calling Game 7 playoff hockey on my TV right now pic.twitter.com/hurj8MFl9C — ً (@ThomasWrrld) May 4, 2025

Sean McDonough called a game of a lifetime WITH his voice cracks wow pic.twitter.com/EnY5hgvlK1 — a (@DakHOF) May 4, 2025

Is Sean McDonough one of the best PBP guy’s in sports broadcasting at the moment? because I feel like he is, tbh — Jeff Hill (@redsox4evur_os) May 4, 2025