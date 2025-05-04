Many NHL fans praised Sean McDonough for his call of the the Dallas Stars dramatic Game 7 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Photo Credit: ABC Photo Credit: ABC
ABCESPNNHLBy Michael Dixon on

Saturday night featured a pair of Game 7s. But while Game 7 of the NBA Playoff series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets was a dud, with the Nuggets blowing out the Clippers, Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars was exciting to the end. And for a lot of hockey fans, that excitement was buoyed by the call of Sean McDonough.

A goal from Nathan MacKinnon put Colorado up 2-0 early in the third period. But Dallas rallied to tie the game, thanks to a pair of goals from former Avalanche player, Mikko Rantanen.

The Stars went on the power play late in the third period and took full advantage, going ahead on a goal from Wyatt Johnston. Then, with seconds left in the game, Rantanen sealed the deal with an empty-net goal to complete his hat trick, causing McDonough’s voice to crack.

After the game, McDonough’s call was a big talking point among NHL fans.

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon