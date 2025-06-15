Screengrab via X

The Savannah Bananas have become one of the most popular sports and entertainment franchises in the country. And one of their calling cards is featuring local celebrities and sports figures for cameos at their various stops as they tour across America. In Cincinnati, Reds legend Sean Casey took an at bat for the Bananas. But the 50 year old former All-Star didn’t emerge unscathed.

Casey was a three-time All-Star with the Reds and is currently an MLB Network analyst and podcast host. The man lovingly known as “The Mayor” got a huge ovation when he took to the plate. And with former Reds teammate Danny Graves in the broadcast booth, Casey drew a rapid walk. But rounding first base trying to leg it out for two, Casey tore his hamstring.

Unfortunately, he did not listen to Graves’ advice in the broadcast booth where he pleaded with Sean Casey not to get hurt.

Sean Casey tore his hamstring rounding first base during a Savannah Bananas game (via @TheSavBananas) pic.twitter.com/BBGFz1Rb0w — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 14, 2025

Reds announcer Jim Day gave more information during the team’s MLB game against the Detroit Tigers on FanDuel Sports Network on Saturday, saying that Casey completely tore his hamstring off the bone and is facing surgery according to a transcript from Cincinnati.com.

“It is real when you’re running and you’re 51 years of age,” Day said during the Reds-Tigers broadcast Saturday. “He got a massive ovation. And he was at the plate. And he was rounding first base, thinking about going to second. And the crowd was cheering him on. Now he grabbed his hamstring. I thought he was just playing to the crowd. You know like, ‘Hey, I’m an older guy and it’s hard for me to run.’ Turns out he completely tore his hamstring. He completely tore the hamstring off the bone. He’s got surgery this week. Took one for the team. … We wish Sean Casey the best. That’s a tough one right there.”

In spite of the injury, Casey was in good spirits as he posted this tweet saying what a memorable moment it was to have another at bat in front of his fans in Cincinnati in spite of the injury.

What a moment to have one more AB in front of the greatest fans in the world last night in Cincinnati!! Thx to @TheSavBananas n @YellowTuxJesse for the opportunity! Banana Ball is so fun, what an experience! I was hoping for one more double in the gap, but I’ll take the walk for… https://t.co/U1w6vgyI9J — Sean Casey (@TheMayorsOffice) June 14, 2025

The Savannah Bananas have broadcast deals with both ESPN and The CW and have been selling out games in front of huge crowds at both baseball and football stadiums around the country. Their brand of Banana Ball has captivated fans and brought out everyone ranging from John Cena to Livvy Dunne to Greg Olsen. Hopefully this is the last hamstring tear off the bone we see, though.