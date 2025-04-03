Sam Rosen and John Davidson will reunite for a NHL on TNT broadcast on April 9. (TNT Sports.)

Famed NHL play-by-play broadcaster Sam Rosen is set to retire at the end of the 2024-25 season after four decades calling the New York Rangers’ TV broadcasts. There have been plenty of tributes to Rosen from the hockey world already, but there’s going to be a particularly special national one next Wednesday when he joins famed broadcaster and executive John “JD” Davidson (who called Rangers’ games with him from 1986-2006) for a national NHL on TNT broadcast of the Rangers’ clash with the Philadelphia Flyers:

Here’s more on that from a release:

TNT Sports today announced that the Hockey Hall of Fame sportscasting duo of Sam Rosen and John Davidson will reunite in the broadcast booth for TNT’s presentation of the New York Rangers hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Rosen and Davidson will call the action, bringing back together one of the most venerated broadcast tandems in hockey television history. Last August, Rosen announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. The famed voice of the New York Rangers on MSG Networks for 40 years, Rosen had teamed up with Davidson in the booth from 1986 through 2006, which among many other memorable moments included their iconic call of the New York Rangers’ Stanley Cup victory in 1994.

That game (one of the last five of the regular season for the Rangers, who are currently two points back of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference) is a national exclusive. Thus, Rosen wouldn’t normally be calling it for MSG. It’s cool that this sets up for him not just to call another game, but to do so for a national audience, and particularly to do so with his former long-time analyst in Davidson.

Davidson and Rosen had one of the longest-lasting local booth pairings in hockey over those two decades. Both have received plenty of plaudits, including the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Foster Hewitt Memorial Award (in 2009 and 2016 respectively) and are known beyond their local work. Rosen has also worked for ESPN, UPI (where he hired a 20-year-old Keith Olbermann), NHL Radio, the NFL on Fox, and more, and has also called boxing for MSG. Davidson has frequently called hockey nationally in both Canada and the U.S., and is also known for his stints as a team executive with the Rangers, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the St. Louis Blues. It’s neat to see him getting back together with Rosen for this call.