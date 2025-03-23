Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

After legendary New York Rangers play-by-play voice Sam Rosen announced plans to retire after the 2024-25 NHL season, the franchise honored him before the season opener.

They pulled out all the stops to honor him one more time on Saturday as well.

The 77-year-old Rosen has been part of the Rangers broadcast crew since 1982. He succeeded Jim Gordon as the team’s lead TV play-by-play voice before the 1984-85 season. During his 40-year run, he called countless highlights, including the team’s 1994 Stanley Cup victory.

Rosen was honored during a pre-game ceremony at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. He walked out onto the ice, where fans feted him with applause and appreciation.

The Garden Faithful salutes Sam Rosen and he thanks #NYR fans in return – “For every person that has stopped me and asked for a selfie or my autograph – thank you. You are my inspiration to be the best I could be.”@NYRangers | #ASaluteToSam pic.twitter.com/pgBz9AChqN — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) March 22, 2025

Rosen was joined on the blue carpet by his wife, Jill, as well as Phil Esposito, John Davidson, and Joe Micheletti, his three broadcast partners. He was presented with a home Rangers jersey with the No. 40 and ROSEN emblazoned on it signed by the entire team. He also received a gold microphone for his 40 years of service.

Beforehand, Rosen also admitted that a health scare last year was part of the reason he decided it was time to hang up the mic.

“Last May I had a little bit of an illness and I missed a couple of playoff games on the radio and I think that hits you,” Rosen told reporters. “That’s when I started to think about it seriously and talk about it with my wife and my family…I’ve always said to my family, ‘If my level of performance falls off at all you have to tell me because I don’t want to be hanging around.’ When I go out, this year, I want to have people look at me and say what they’re saying, ‘Boy, we’re going to miss you…You’re still at the top of your game.’ I think that’s the way I want to go out.”

🗣️ It’s a power play goal! The #NYR have a message for Sam on his truly iconic career. pic.twitter.com/WFq4KsgWg7 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 22, 2025

Rosen has said that, much like legendary New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling, he hopes to go out with one more playoff run.

“I look forward to every game now till the end of the season,” Rosen said before the ceremony. “I’m trying to drag this team into the playoffs with me. I walk around the locker room at practice giving them encouragement, ‘Come on, guys, you can do it!’ They’re not listening to me, but hopefully, that’ll change in the next couple of weeks.”