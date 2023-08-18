Nov 23, 2018; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres play by play announcer Rick Jeanneret in the TV booth before announcing a game against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Jeanneret, who served as the Buffalo Sabres play-by-play voice for nearly the franchise’s entire history, has passed away.

The team announced the passing of Jeanneret, or RJ, on their website on Thursday night.

“Legendary Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret passed away Thursday at the age of 81,” the statement said. “Jeanneret called Sabres games from 1971 until his retirement in 2022 and served as the team’s broadcaster emeritus last season.”

The Sabres also tweeted out statements from the team, owner Terry Pegula, general manager Kevyn Adams, and Jeanneret’s family.

The Buffalo Sabres mourn the life of our legendary broadcaster and a member of our family, Rick Jeanneret, who passed away today. We send all of our love to his family and friends, and the entire Sabres community.https://t.co/PWa0TK9DAp pic.twitter.com/aM1zwvUeMK — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 18, 2023

A statement from Terry Pegula. pic.twitter.com/F8VYDOTX9t — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 18, 2023

A statement from Kevyn Adams. pic.twitter.com/hwgLKlvpMq — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 18, 2023

A statement from the family of Rick Jeanneret. ? pic.twitter.com/0vnbXAxytN — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 18, 2023

Jeanneret became Buffalo’s play-by-play man in the 1971-72 season, the second season in franchise history. He held the role through the 2021-22 season.

His significance to the franchise is significant enough that Jeanneret is one of only 11 people honored with a banner at KeyBank Center, their home venue.

Jeanneret is a member of the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame, Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Jeanneret retired as the longest-tenured play-by-play announcer in NHL history,” the Sabres statement said. “He called his first Sabres game on the radio on October 10, 1971 and joined the team’s TV broadcast in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his children, Mark, Chris and Shelly, and many beloved grandchildren.”

[Sabres.com]