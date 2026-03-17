Credit: Brad Penner-USA Today Sports

Former New York Rangers All-Star and broadcaster Ron Duguay claims he knew they were going to lose to the Los Angeles Kings before the game even started, because it was Pride Night.

The Rangers lost to the Kings 4-1 Monday night. And after the game, Duguay wrote a social media post ripping the team for hosting Pride Night, making the ridiculous claim that singing the national anthem with a Pride flag on the ice led to the loss.

I didn’t want to say it before the game but i saw this coming tonight down 4-1 after the singing National anthem to 🌈 flag to a small group,bad idea bad mojo I don’t blame all of the Rangers organization

Its only a select few college brain washed up ,woked kids pushing their… — Ron Duguay (@RonDuguay10) March 17, 2026



“I didn’t want to say it before the game but I saw this coming. Down 4–1 right after the singing National anthem to (the Pride Flag) to a small group, bad idea bad mojo,” Duguay wrote. “I don’t blame all of the Rangers organization. Its only a select few college brain washed up, woked kids pushing their agenda within the organization.

“I believe, at least 70% of the fans tonight wanted no part of it at all at a Rangers game. Just wanted a family night out. Husband, wife and kids. That’s what the Rangers need to celebrate. Ranger leadership needs to show some courage and stop this.”

Duguay must think the Rangers have been hosting a lot of Pride Nights this season. Maybe they’ve even been part of a lot of Pride Nights on the road too. Because Monday night’s loss to the Kings was the Rangers’ 39th of the season including overtime, which is good for worst in the conference. But contrary to what Duguay might believe, the Rangers have only hosted one Pride Night this season. And yes, the Rangers lost on Pride Night, which was just another example of a bad team losing a game.

This wasn’t Duguay’s first discriminatory social media post about the Rangers celebrating Pride Night. When Duguay found out about the event, he wrote, “Have you not been reading and watching the news? What if a situation was to occur at the Garden? What then?” Duguay went on to claim, “most people don’t want to celebrate a group’s sexual life style at a game.”

@NYRangers @NYR_PR @Delta supporting & in supporting encouraging Transgender lifestyle

Have you not been reading & watching the news ??? What if a situation was to occur at the @TheGarden ? What then ?How can a professional, none political entity like a sports team sanction… https://t.co/dMSWyM4PN4 — Ron Duguay (@RonDuguay10) March 16, 2026



What situation? The Rangers had a Pride flag on the ice pregame and handed out Delta Pride Night pouches to the first 10,000 fans at Madison Square Garden. And somehow that triggered Duguay into believing it was some sort of national disaster.

Duguay is right about one thing, the Rangers should show some courage. But show courage by condemning Duguay’s comments, not by taking back the Delta Pride Night pouches that appear to be upsetting him.

The 68-year-old recently made headlines after it was revealed he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. Duguay, who is dating former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, had a GoFundMe page organized by his daughters to help with the mounting costs of surgeries and treatment. Duguay played 12 seasons in the NHL, including six in New York, where he became one of the most popular players in Rangers history. Long after retirement, Duguay also spent more than a decade as an analyst for Rangers games on MSG, but his contract was not renewed after it ended in 2018.