Photo Credit: MSG Buffalo.

If Buffalo Sabres analyst Rob Ray was going to get hit by another puck during Tuesday’s game, it was going to have to be an errant puck. A very errant puck.

During Saturday’s game between the Sabres and New York Rangers, Ray was in his typical ice-level spot, standing between the benches. A puck sailed over the boards, nailing Ray in the face, something that was quite clear to those watching. But for Tuesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, Ray took extra safety measures.

Ray was not at ice level on Tuesday. He wasn’t even in the normal broadcaster’s box. Ray was in the 300s level of Buffalo’s KeyBank Center, sitting in the last row of the stadium.

After getting drilled with a puck between the benches on Saturday, Rob Ray is now broadcasting from the 300’s section in the Sabres arena 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZcUxFCnjYk — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 26, 2025

Rob Ray will contributing to the broadcast from the VERY LAST ROW of the 300 section tonight to avoid getting hit with another puck 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/cdcc5lyo3M — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 26, 2025

We’d say that Ray was not going to be fooled a second time — but Saturday was not the first time that happened to him.

Time will tell if the new safety seating will become permanent. Something tells us that he’ll be back at ice level sooner rather than later. Even in retirement, Ray, one of hockey’s most well-known enforcers during his playing days, just can’t seem to avoid the bumps and bruises that hockey has to offer.