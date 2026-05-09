Rob Gronkowski and Paul Bissonnette trade barbs on TNT Sports. Credit: TNT Sports Credit: TNT Sports
By Matt Clapp on

TNT Sports’ Jackie Redmond interviewed Rob Gronkowski during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, and Gronkowski didn’t hold back when talking about TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette.

Gronkowski, a former NFL star tight end and current Fox Sports NFL analyst, told Redmond about Bissonnette, “Biz Nasty, I’ve got a little bone to pick with you. He’s matching with our high school friends on dating apps right now.”

Redmond laughed before saying, “Oh my god!”

“Yeah, I know. I know what you’re up to,” Gronkowski continued with his message for Bissonnette. “You’re swiping left all over the place, and you’re matching with our friends. We’re going to have a problem.”

Bissonnette made numerous posts in response on X, and he even referenced the saga involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in an attempt to mock Gronkowski, a Patriots legend.

During the game’s second intermission on the NHL on TNT studio show, Bissonnette addressed Gronkowski’s comments.

“Right in the junk,” Bissonnette said. “Right in the junk. You worry about your old Patriot crew there, Rob. You want to talk about game, I’m gonna bring it in the ring. I’ll see you at Rough N’ Rowdy, pal. You keep your mouth shut! A little bro code in there! Holy cow! My god! I’m gonna bring all the skeletons out of your closet, Rob! Wait and see, buddy!”

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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