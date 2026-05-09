Credit: TNT Sports

TNT Sports’ Jackie Redmond interviewed Rob Gronkowski during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, and Gronkowski didn’t hold back when talking about TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette.

Gronkowski, a former NFL star tight end and current Fox Sports NFL analyst, told Redmond about Bissonnette, “Biz Nasty, I’ve got a little bone to pick with you. He’s matching with our high school friends on dating apps right now.”

Redmond laughed before saying, “Oh my god!”

“Yeah, I know. I know what you’re up to,” Gronkowski continued with his message for Bissonnette. “You’re swiping left all over the place, and you’re matching with our friends. We’re going to have a problem.”

Gronk told @Jackie_Redmond he has a bone to pick with @BizNasty2point0 😂 “He’s matching with our high school friends on dating apps right now.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/sE0Dn2Fifi — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) May 9, 2026

Bissonnette made numerous posts in response on X, and he even referenced the saga involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in an attempt to mock Gronkowski, a Patriots legend.

😂😂😂😂😂 Gronk from the top ropes — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 9, 2026

You sandbagging son of a bitch @RobGronkowski. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 9, 2026

Let’s throw it over to @RobGronkowski for an in period report… Montreal scored right after. No code in the football world. Treating me like I’m Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/BaA1rBrrUb — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 9, 2026

This guy’s got former teammates pounding guys wives with a bun in the oven on a boat cruise and me being on dating app is a problem??? Give it a rest @RobGronkowski. It’s @roughnrowdy time. 🥊 https://t.co/plk6aKnx0j — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 9, 2026

I guess they never played together. The Patriot way. https://t.co/pjI8FdiItR — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 9, 2026

Gronk deep in thot plotting to throw me under the bus pre game during his in game hit with @Jackie_Redmond. https://t.co/plk6aKnx0j pic.twitter.com/euU23ZyFHg — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) May 9, 2026

During the game’s second intermission on the NHL on TNT studio show, Bissonnette addressed Gronkowski’s comments.

Biz was NOT HAPPY with Gronk and even challenged him to a fight 😤🥊 @BizNasty2point0 https://t.co/nMOdQdBklI pic.twitter.com/bdPIOQyIWV — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 9, 2026

“Right in the junk,” Bissonnette said. “Right in the junk. You worry about your old Patriot crew there, Rob. You want to talk about game, I’m gonna bring it in the ring. I’ll see you at Rough N’ Rowdy, pal. You keep your mouth shut! A little bro code in there! Holy cow! My god! I’m gonna bring all the skeletons out of your closet, Rob! Wait and see, buddy!”