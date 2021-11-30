With the NHL Winter Classic (Blues-Wild this season) airing in primetime on New Year’s Day on TNT, it would make all the sense in the world for Turner to air the NHL’s annual Road to the Winter Classic series. Sure enough, that’s what will be happening this year.

On Tuesday, Turner announced that the first episode of this year’s five-part series would air on Wednesday night, following TNT’s broadcast of Penguins-Oilers, coverage of which begins at 10 PM ET.

Here’s a teaser of the first episode.

During the night’s postgame coverage, TNT will present the first of a five-part “Road to the NHL Winter Classic” docuseries featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild as they prepare for the legendary outdoor game. This week’s Road to the NHL Winter Classic segment will give viewers a look at life both on and off the ice for Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly, as he and his team prepared to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets and as he spent time at home with his wife and kids.

The remaining episodes will air after Turner’s NHL coverage each Wednesday throughout December.

Road to the Winter Classic has had various homes over the years, from HBO to Epix to NBCSN, YouTube, and social channels. Last season, the Winter Classic was postponed due to the pandemic.

