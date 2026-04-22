Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

After posting the worst viewership under its current broadcast deals last season, the NHL had a major rebound in 2025-26.

NHL viewership averaged 546,000 viewers across ESPN, ABC, and TNT/truTV this regular season, the league’s best mark since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, per viewership data from Austin Karp in Sports Business Journal. Incredibly, the league boosted its average audience by more than 100,000 viewers compared to last season, when the league averaged 445,000 viewers for its regular-season games. All told, NHL viewership rocketed up 23% versus 2024-25.

The biggest gains came from ESPN, which posted a 48% year-over-year increase and averaged 602,000 viewers across 38 games. ABC was not far behind on a percentage basis. The broadcast network averaged 1.1 million viewers across 16 telecasts, up 33% from last season. TNT Sports notched a 21% increase itself, averaging 381,000 viewers across 72 games (including truTV simulcasts).

One would be remiss not to mention the NHL could be taking full advantage of an Olympic Games in which the United States took home gold for the first time since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. Typically, as we reported at the time, such international events do not usually translate to significantly higher viewership for a sport’s domestic league. However, there’s reason to believe the Americans’ Olympic win has fueled at least some of the NHL’s higher viewership this season.

Per Sports Business Journal, TNT’s post-Olympics games averaged 453,000 viewers, a mark that is 47% better than the network’s average following last year’s popular 4 Nations Face-Off event, which did not produce any noticeable audience increase.

It is important to note that this is the first NHL regular season to be measured under Nielsen’s new Big Data + Panel methodology. It’s also the first full season measured entirely after Nielsen expanded out-of-home viewing across the entire continental United States. (Last season, only games played after the second weekend in February included the additional out-of-home numbers.)

Regardless, the NHL’s growth this season is far beyond what could be attributed solely to Nielsen’s methodological changes.

Notably, the growth came across a larger number of nationally televised games. This season, ESPN and TNT/truTV added 16 national windows compared to last season. The number of ABC games stayed level year-to-year, so the growth cannot be attributed to more broadcast exposure. In fact, one would typically expect viewership to decrease when a larger percentage of games are shown on cable, as is what happened this season. But the NHL posted major gains despite a larger share of its schedule airing on cable networks.

Of the ten most-watched NHL games this regular season, eight aired on ABC, with ESPN and TNT/truTV chipping in one each. The most-watched game of the season, the Lightning-Bruins Stadium Series matchup on February 1, aired on ESPN and was the best regular-season game ever to air on cable.

It’s fair to classify this regular season as a major comeback for the NHL following last year’s concerning viewership numbers. Whether it is an Olympic bump or simply renewed interest in hockey, it’s clear that the NHL has plenty of momentum going into the postseason.