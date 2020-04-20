For the first time in four years, we’re going to have our readers rate the local NHL broadcasters, much like we have with the local MLB and NBA (and national NFL) crews.

I’m sure you know how this goes, but if you’re new here, here’s a primer. You’ll assign each team a grade from A to F, with each grade being assigned a value on the four-point scale (an A is 4, B is 3, and so on and so forth). When the voting is done, I’ll tally up all the votes, and rank the teams from #31 to #1.

In case you’re curious, here are the rankings we did four years ago.

No national teams will be included in the rankings (though the Canadian teams have some national broadcasters included because of muddled national/local rights model), and remember: you’re grading the full team. If you like the play by play broadcaster and dislike the analyst, or vice versa, grade on your overall feeling. You’re not grading each announcer separately. Also, we’re only grading the English-language broadcasters today, with apologies to all French-speaking Canadiens fans.

Western Conference

Anaheim Ducks

-John Ahlers (play by play)

-Brian Hayward (analyst)

Arizona Coyotes

-Matt McConnell (play by play)

-Tyson Nash (analyst)

Calgary Flames

-Rick Ball (play by play)

-Kelly Hrudey (analyst)

-Cassie Campbell-Pascall (analyst)

Chicago Blackhawks

-Pat Foley (play by play)

-Eddie Olczyk (analyst)

-Steve Konroyd (analyst)

Colorado Avalanche

-Marc Moser (play by play)

-Peter McNab (analyst)

Dallas Stars

-Josh Bogorad (play by play)

-Daryl Reaugh (analyst)

Edmonton Oilers

-Kevin Quinn (play by play)

-Louie DeBrusk (analyst)

-Drew Remenda (analyst)

Los Angeles Kings

-Alex Faust (play by play)

-Jim Fox (analyst)

Minnesota Wild

-Anthony LaPanta (play by play)

-Mike Greenlay (analyst)

-Ryan Carter (analyst)

-Lou Nanne (analyst)

-Wes Walz (analyst)

Nashville Predators

-Willy Daunic (play by play)

-Chris Mason (analyst)

St. Louis Blues

-John Kelly (play by play)

-Darren Pang (analyst)

San Jose Sharks

-Randy Hahn (play by play)

-Jamie Baker (analyst)

-Bret Hedican (analyst)

-Kendall Coyne Schofield (analyst)

Vancouver Canucks

-John Shorthouse (play by play)

-John Garrett (analyst)

Vegas Golden Knights

-Dave Goucher (play by play)

-Shane Hnidy (analyst)

Winnipeg Jets

-Dennis Beyak (play by play)

-Kevin Sawyer (analyst)

-Ray Ferraro (analyst)

Eastern Conference

Boston Bruins

-Jack Edwards (play by play)

-Andy Brickley (analyst)

Buffalo Sabres

-Rick Jeanneret (play by play)

-Dan Dunleavy (play by play)

-Rob Ray (analyst)

Carolina Hurricanes

-John Forslund (play by play)

-Tripp Tracy (analyst)

Columbus Blue Jackets

-Jeff Rimer (play by play)

-Jody Shelley (analyst)

Detroit Red Wings

-Ken Daniels (play by play)

-Mickey Redmond (analyst)

-Larry Murphy (analyst)

-Chris Osgood (analyst)

Florida Panthers

-Steve Goldstein (play by play)

-Randy Moller (analyst)

Montreal Canadiens

-Brian Mudryk (play by play)

-Dan Robertson (play by play)

-Dave Randorf (play by play)

-John Bartlett (play by play)

-Mike Johnson (analyst)

-Dave Poulin (analyst)

-Craig Button (analyst)

-Garry Galley (analyst)

New Jersey Devils

-Steve Cangialosi (play by play)

-Ken Daneyko (analyst)

New York Islanders

-Brendan Burke (play by play)

-Butch Goring (analyst)

New York Rangers

-Sam Rosen (play by play)

-Joe Micheletti (analyst)

Ottawa Senators

-Gord Miller (play by play)

-Chris Cuthbert (play by play)

-Ray Ferraro (analyst)

-Jamie McLennan (analyst)

-Dave Poulin (analyst)

-Mike Johnson (analyst)

Philadelphia Flyers

-Jim Jackson (play by play)

-Keith Jones (analyst)

-Bill Clement (analyst)

Pittsburgh Penguins

-Steve Mears (play by play)

-Bob Errey (analyst)

Tampa Bay Lightning

-Rick Peckham (play by play)

-Brian Engblom (analyst)

Toronto Maple Leafs

-Jim Hughson (play by play)

-John Bartlett (play by play)

-Gord Miller (play by play)

-Chris Cuthbert (play by play)

-Craig Simpson (analyst)

-Greg Millen (analyst)

-Ray Ferraro (analyst)

Washington Capitals

-Joe Beninati (play by play)

-Craig Laughlin (analyst)