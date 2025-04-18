The New York Rangers take the ice for the final game of the season, honoring retiring announcer Sam Rosen. Photo Credit: MSG Photo Credit: MSG
NHLBy Michael Dixon on

Thursday was not just the end of the regular season for the New York Rangers but also the end of an era. It’s the final game in the 40-year career of announcer Sam Rosen. And before the game, the Rangers paid tribute to their legendary play-by-play man.

Tributes to Rosen have been plentiful as he’s wrapped up his career. Before Thursday’s season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Rangers wore special jerseys in Rosen’s honor.

When New York took the ice for pregame warmups, every player had a sweater with No. 40, to honor Rosen’s 40 years. His name was on the back. On the front was a patch with Rosen’s likeness and his famous call, “It’s a power play goal.”

This was a similar tribute to the one that former Ranger Mats Zuccarello paid Rosen when New York played Zuccarello’s current team, the Minnesota Wild, for the final time this season.

As they always do, the games will continue to go on after Rosen officially retires. But he’s certainly left a huge impression on the fans — as well as the players whom he’s spent the last four decades calling.

