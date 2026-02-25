Credit: MSG

Legendary New York Rangers player and broadcaster Ron Duguay has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Page Six reported on Duguay’s condition on Tuesday, with the 68-year-old stating the cancer started in his colon about a year ago. Duguay added that he has since lost his appendix and gallbladder. As Duguay, who is dating former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, deals with the mounting costs of surgeries and treatment, his daughters set up a GoFundMe to help.

“I find it extremely hard asking for funds for all these costs I’m going through,” Duguay told Page Six. “Normally, I’m helping others.”

The GoFundMe page was initially set at $26k, but after exceeding that amount, it was increased to $50,000.

“Our dad has never been someone who asks for help,” Duguay’s daughter Shay wrote on the fundraising page. “Especially when it comes to money. He has always tried to handle everything on his own and didn’t want to burden anyone else with what he’s going through. But after many conversations as a family, we decided to create this fundraiser for him because we’ve seen firsthand the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially.”

“Because of his cancer, he hasn’t been able to work the way he normally would,” she continued. “Earlier in his treatment journey, the care he received in Florida nearly cost him his life. That led us to bring him to Orange County, where my sister and I live, so he could receive treatment here.”

Duguay told Page Six his numbers recently began to rise again, and he is considering alternative treatment options in addition to Western medicine. Because of the move, Duguay now flies to Orange County every two weeks for medical care. The family said they’re also exploring treatment outside of the United States because of the financial strain.

The Rangers legend first revealed he was battling a health issue last year on his Instagram page. Duguay announced he underwent a successful surgery and shared videos alongside Palin in the hospital, but the extent of his bout with cancer was not known.

Duguay played 12 seasons in the NHL, including six in New York, where he became one of the most popular players in Rangers history. Long after retirement, Duguay also spent more than a decade as an analyst for Rangers games on MSG, but his contract was not renewed after it ended in 2018.