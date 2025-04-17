Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin and franchise owner Madison Square Garden Sports paid financial settlements to a team employee last year, after she accused Panarin of sexually assaulting her in 2023.

News of the accusations and settlements were first reported by Katie Strang of The Athletic. According to the report, the alleged sexual assault took place at a hotel room in December 2023 and the settlement was reached in August 2024. The female employee left the organization after reaching their settlement agreement.

Timing of The Athletic’s report on the allegations comes just one day after Artemi Panarin won team MVP and was also voted winner of the Good Guy Award by Rangers media. The Good Guy Award is giving to a player who Rangers reporters find easiest to talk to throughout the season.

Along with Team MVP, Artemi Panarin is also named Good Guy by #NYR media. Panarin could’ve won this award every single season he’s been in New York, in my opinion, but you can only win it once and he stepped up this season. No one is easier to talk to than No. 10. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) April 16, 2025

While the reporters who voted to give Panarin the award may not have known about the allegations or the settlement MSG Sports reached with his accuser, it’s still a strange optic to learn about these sexual assault accusations one day after he was named Good Guy by the media.

According to The Athletic, the alleged assault occurred during a Rangers road trip in Dec. 2023. The woman, who was part of the Rangers traveling party, claims Artemi Panarin took her phone during a postgame gathering and said he would only return it if she came to his hotel room to get it. Upon going to his room, the woman alleged Panarin pinned her to his bed before she pushed him off, took her phone and left.

The woman and an MSG Sports spokesperson both told The Athletic, “the matter has been resolved.” Panarin and his agent did not respond to The Athletic’s request for comment.

According to The Athletic, the woman did not report the incident to police, she also did not immediately inform the team of the issue. Three months after the alleged incident, the female employee was placed on paid leave while being investigated in a separate incident where she reportedly shared anti-anxiety medicine with a player to help with airplane travel anxiety. According to The Athletic, it was during that investigation where the woman felt she was being treated unfairly and told the team about the alleged sexual assault.