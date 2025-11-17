Photo credit: MSG

New York Rangers TV analyst Dave Maloney had some serious issues with the referees during their loss to the Detroit Red Wings Sunday night.

Maloney’s frustration finally boiled over late in the third period, when the referees missed a too many men on the ice call against Detroit. As MSG showed a replay to prove the infraction, and rinkside reporter John Giannone noted “18,000 officials in the stands were screaming for a too many men penalty,” an audible F-bomb was dropped. And that F-bomb appeared to be dropped by Maloney.

Fucking crying over Dave Maloney dropping a hot mic “FUCK” over this missed too many men on the Red Wings. Who let this man on TV ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/fZTbLn8pWX — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) November 17, 2025



The F-bomb came after an earlier rant by Maloney, who took issue with a holding call against the Rangers during the second period.

“Kelly Sutherland, who spends an inordinate amount of time explaining his calls on the ice, better explain this one because this one is a joke!” The former Rangers defenseman ranted. “Really? The stick is hooked around the right hip of Carrick. Stop explaining, make the right call!”

Rangers broadcaster Dave Maloney just WENT OFF on this holding call pic.twitter.com/HshT3v99Gt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 17, 2025



And while Sutherland saw an apparent phantom holding call against the Rangers, he and the other officials were unable to see the too many men on the ice penalty that should have went against the Red Wings in the third period. The Rangers probably weren’t happy with the officiating, but it may have all been worth it to hear Maloney’s F-bomb.

With Sam Rosen and Joe Micheletti retiring after last season, Maloney and his longtime broadcast partner Kenny Albert were promoted to the Rangers TV broadcast after two decades together on radio. Maloney worked alongside Alex Faust Sunday night with Albert having NFL responsibilities. But Maloney sounded like the analyst Rangers fans grew used to hearing on the radio, where analysts are granted more leeway to be unfiltered.