The Philadelphia Flyers have officially turned to the TV ranks to fill the role of president of hockey operations.

On Thursday, the team announced that Warner Bros. Discovery NHL analyst Keith Jones had been hired to assume the role. According to the announcement, the president of hockey operations “will lead the strategic direction for all aspects of the hockey operations department while collaborating on business goals.”

On Wednesday, the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravelli reported that the Flyers appeared to have zeroed in on Jones and Eddie Olzcyzk, also a Warner Bros. Discovery NHL analyst, as finalists for the job. Seravelli said that an announcement was expected this week and it came a day later

In addition to his work with Warner Bros Discovery and NBC before that, Jones has worked as a Flyers analyst on NBC Sports Philadelphia for nearly two decades. The former NHL player also spent the last couple of seasons of his playing career (1998-2001) with the Flyers.

“I would like to thank (Philadelphia Flyers CEO) Dan Hilferty for this opportunity and confidence in me. Today is one of the most humble and proudest days of my life,” Jones said in a statement. “To be able to lead this team back to the winning tradition that everyone knows it can, and should be, is a true honor and one that I do not take lightly. I consider the Philadelphia Flyers organization the gold standard of the NHL and professional sports. I’ve seen how this city and these fans can rally around their team and there is nothing that compares to that feeling. With this leadership group in place, I am beyond excited and fully confident that we are on the right path and the results will come.”

Now, Warner Bros. Discovery will obviously have to change up its broadcaster lineup going forward.