The Philadelphia Flyers are seeking a president of hockey operations, and the team appears to be turning to the ranks of TV to fill the role.

Per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravelli, the Flyers appear to have zeroed in on Warner Bros. Discovery NHL analysts Keith Jones and Eddie Olczyk as finalists for the job.

Sources: #Flyers president search down to two Turner Sports analysts – Eddie Olczyk and Keith Jones. Announcement expected this week. #FueledByPhilly https://t.co/fSdImCxtK5 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 10, 2023

Seravelli reports that the Flyers are “well on their way” and “nearing the final stages” of making a decision.

In addition to his work with Warner Bros Discovery and NBC before that, Jones has worked as a Flyers analyst on NBC Sports Philadelphia for nearly two decades. Olczyk is far more removed from the franchise, working as an on-air analyst with the Penguins (who he also coached), Blackhawks, and Kraken and nationally for NBC and Warner Bros. Discovery.

I have no insight into how well either of those appointments would work out, but either would force Warner Bros. Discovery to change up their broadcaster lineup going forward. Both Jones and Olczyk have gotten top assignments this year for the NHL on TNT, and have often worked together with play by play broadcaster Kenny Albert.

[Daily Faceoff]