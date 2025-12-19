Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers have issued an apology and announced they’ve suspended play-by-play voice Tim Saunders for a remark he made on their radio broadcast.

During the third period of Thursday Night’s Flyers game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saunders threw the 97.5 The Fanatic radio broadcast to a commercial break during a TV timeout. Saunders seemingly believed the broadcast was safely off-air and in its commercial break, which is why, after a brief pause, he was willing to say, “While you’re down there, would you mind blowing me?”

Hilarious hot mic moment for the flyers broadcast team last night going into a TV timeout. pic.twitter.com/PmrJHUherm — wandreezy (@wandrejose) December 19, 2025



Unfortunately for Saunders, his mic was hot, and they were not off-air everywhere, as his broadcast partner, Todd Fedoruk, immediately informed him.

“I think we’re still on the air, Tim,” Fedoruk said before a fit of laughter.

“No, we’re not, are we?” Saunders asked before another pause and some more laughter. “Are we? Do you have us? Talk to me.”

After the comment was heard and shared on social media, the Flyers acted swiftly, issuing a statement Friday morning in conjunction with 97.5 The Fanatic, apologizing and announcing a two-game suspension for their longtime radio announcer.



“We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night’s radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers-Sabres game,” the statement reads. “These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct of values we expect from anyone associated with our organization.

“Effectively immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved. We take this matter very seriously, and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans, and all those affected by these comments.”

As of Friday morning, Saunders has not addressed the hot mic incident. But the brief suspension should suffice. Obviously, the comment isn’t something a professional sports team wants to have uttered on their broadcast. And while the comment was vulgar for the airwaves, the number of people who are “affected” by it will probably be minimal.