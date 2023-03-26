72-year-old Steve Coates, who has been a broadcaster with the Philadelphia Flyers in some form for 43 years, is hanging up the headset at the end of the 2022-23 NHL season.

The man affectionally nicknamed “Coatesy” will retire from broadcasting but is expected to continue to be active in team and fan events beyond this season.

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization is unlike any other in professional sports and it has truly been my honor to have been a part of it for so many years,” said Coates in a statement. “This organization has given me a home and a family. It has led me to forge lifelong relationships and the very best of friendships with everyone I’ve had the privilege to work with along the way. I have too many people to thank over the years for their support and guidance, but none of this would have been possible without the incredible community of Flyers fans that I’ve met, and continue to meet, every single day. Serving as the voice of the team for all my years, the one thing that is undeniable is that the Flyers logo means something special to all of us. For me, it represents a community whose passion for their team is unequaled year after year. You are the heartbeat of this team and I thank you for welcoming me into your lives.”

Coates retired as a professional hockey player in 1980 and immediately joined the Flyers broadcast team, initially as a radio color commentator before switching over to television in 1999. He spent 14 seasons as both a color commentator and between-the-benches reporter before moving back to radio in 2014. He’s worked there as Philadelphia’s color analyst for Flyers radio broadcasts on 97.5 the Fanatic and 93.3 WMMR for the last nine seasons.

“Steve Coates is simply one of a kind, and for four decades, his voice has been synonymous with the Philadelphia Flyers and some of the greatest moments in franchise history,” said Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty in a statement. “Coatesy’s passion for the game and his love of the Flyers are infectious, and though we will miss him on the radio broadcasts, he will always be part of this organization and a legendary figure in Flyers history.”

The Flyers announced that they would honor Coates in a pre-game ceremony on Apr. 1 vs. Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center. They also plan to begin a search for a new radio color analyst this summer.

