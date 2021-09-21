ESPNNHLBy Sean Keeley on

Week 1’s Manningcast was a pretty big success from a viewing standpoint, even if not as many people watched it as you might think. But by all accounts, the Peyton and Eli Manning co-hosted broadcast of Monday Night Football brought a refreshing viewing experience with it that made people wonder whether or not they can maintain the same enthusiasm and momentum (sans fire alarms).

Early on in the second ManningCast, which is covering the Monday Night Football contest between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, the Manning brothers seem to be maintaining the same levels of petty brother shenanigans that audiences were expecting.

Case in point, this moment during a Lions drive in which it looks like Detroit was close to scoring a touchdown. Peyton tried to predict the play call, saying that a play-action pass to the endzone was in order. Naturally, the Lions actually just ran the ball up the middle for one yard or so.

To which Eli noted, “Nice call, Romo.” And all Peyton could do was laugh.

Peyton certainly didn’t channel his inner Tony Romo at that moment. But hey, even Tony will tell you that he didn’t have his predictive style down right away either. That thing takes time.

Maybe this Peyton Manning guy still has a lot to learn about football before he gets there.

