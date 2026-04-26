Credit: TNT Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes finished off a four-game sweep over the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but not before being the recipients of a cheap shot from Ottawa’s Ridly Greig on Saturday.

A chaotic scene broke out in the second period with fights all over the ice.

A giant Tkachuk hit led to pure CHAOS between the Senators and Canes 🤬🤬🤬 Tensions are HIGH ever since the hit on Nikishin… pic.twitter.com/dFP2KCS9JY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 25, 2026

Featured among the action was the Senators’ Warren Foegele having the Hurricanes’ Sean Walker in a headlock at center ice. Greig came over and delivered a sucker punch with an uppercut to a defenseless Walker.

TNT Sports NHL analyst Paul “Biz Nasty” Bissonnette went off about the Greig sucker punch during the second intermission.

“That is absolute BS. That’s the type of thing when it’s not called, I would be so fired up that after the game, I might even be at the other locker room waiting for him to walk out.” Paul Bissonnette on a sucker punch from Ottawa’s Ridly Greig. #NHLpic.twitter.com/6v91ywOlNP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2026

“This is a no-no,” Bissonnette began. “That’s a five-gamer in my opinion… And mind you, when there’s scrums going on, folks, sometimes you’ll have two guys that are tied up, and you’ll have one guy behind another guy, and he’s giving him little rabbit punches. And that type of stuff is gamesmanship. It was happening in parts of the other scrum.”

“But when Foegele’s got Walker in a headlock like that?” Bissonnette continued. “For you to just give a flat-out uppercut like that? That is absolute BS. That’s the type of thing when it’s not called, I would be so fired up that after the game, I might even be at the other locker room waiting for him to walk out. That’s just me personally.”

While the Senators’ 2025-26 season is now over, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Greig receives a suspension to start the 2026-27 NHL regular season. And at the very least, a fine should be on the way for that cheap shot.