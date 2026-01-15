Screengrab via Buffalo Sabres X

TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette moved from the comforts of the studio to a game analyst spot between the glass for Wednesday night’s Flyers-Sabres game. And he had quite the night on sight in Buffalo.

Biz has been the breakout star for TNT’s hockey coverage, bringing many of the same elements to the broadcasts that Charles Barkley has done for years on the NBA side. And to reward him for his entertainment and insight, TNT rewarded Bissonnette with a new contract extension that will see him call more games in addition to his studio work.

That started in Buffalo on Wednesday. And TNT played into some past comments from Paul Bissonnette that did not look too kindly upon the Sabres organization. The franchise is looking to break the longest postseason drought in the major professional sports this year, tied with the New York Jets in missing the playoffs for the last 14 years.

Leading up to the game, TNT showed some “highlights” of Biz’s comments about the Sabres over the years in a vignette with Sabres analyst and franchise legend Rob “Razor” Ray. It played back a comment from Bissonnette saying that he would let Ray paddle him if the Sabres beat the Flyers and were in playoff position. It also featured Sabres players taking shots at a tied up Biz on the ice.

Biz showed up in Buffalo and had to pay the price for all the Sabres chirps over the years thanks to Razor and the boys 😂pic.twitter.com/xQfaXVkowG — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) January 15, 2026

During the game, the in-arena crowd was treated to seeing the TNT analyst on the videoboard. Although the reaction from the Buffalo faithful was less than enthusiastic, at least Paul Bissonnette did have at least two fans in attendance – his parents.

Biz got a scoreboard shoutout from the Sabres to mixed reviews… but Mama and Papa Bissonnette were definitely cheering 😅 pic.twitter.com/uCwZmEJlsf — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) January 15, 2026

With the Sabres leading the Flyers 4-1 at the end of the second period, things were not looking great for Paul Bissonnette. And sure enough, TNT cameras captured Razor Ray getting the paddle warmed up.

Rob Ray is getting the paddle warmed up for @BizNasty2point0 🤣 3rd period begins NEXT on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/nShW3f5Kvc — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) January 15, 2026

After Buffalo held on to a 5-2 victory, Biz held up his end of the bargain. He and Ray went to center ice and Razor got two smacks of his paddle right to the Bissonnette backside. The sound echoed through a nearly empty KeyBank Center, but there were at least a few folks in attendance who cheered.

Even though Rob Ray did not look like he gave it his all on those swings, that still must have stung. Let this be a warning to all other NHL analysts willing to put their keisters on the line. Diss the Buffalo Sabres in 2026, that’s a paddlin.