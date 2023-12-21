(Credit: NHL on TNT)

WBD Sports is known for bringing a fun experience to their NHL coverage. Similar to the success they’ve had with basketball, with the playful interactions between the Inside The NBA team of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, their NHL on TNT Face Off team, consisting of Liam McHugh, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, Henrik Lundqvist and Wayne Gretzky, are now famous for their on-air banter.

The Face Off team continued that trend on Wednesday. There, they did a segment incorporating the holiday season, ice, and how it relates to the upcoming Warner Bros. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom film. First, they played a video message from Bissonnette, who let McHugh know that he “pulled some of his Hollywood strings” and asked his buddy “J-Mo” or Jason Momoa if there was any chance he could get one of those authentic Aquaman costumes for the set of TNT.

You've all heard of Aquaman … now meet his (lower budget) friend from beneath the sea: ??????? ? pic.twitter.com/aizUkj2LJ7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 21, 2023

And Bissonnette lived up to the promise, as we saw Aquaman — or his (lower budget) sidekick Aquabiz — arrive on set in full garb. Bissonnette donned a lovely wig and some facial hair and showed up strapped with a mini replica trident.

Some great lines include, “That doesn’t look like what J-Mo would wear,” and “You know, supply issues this time of year. Shipping can be a bit difficult around the holidays, but nonetheless, Aquaman is here.” After Bissonnette arrived, Carter asked Bissonnette (Aquaman) about his favorite stroke: “Front stroke, back stroke?” He cleverly replied that Face Off is a kid’s show before a video message from J-Mo (Jason Momoa) appeared on screen.

“Biz, I trust you’re enjoying the Aquaman fit,” Momoa said. “Dude, I’m sorry, but the studio execs said it’s a no-go with you wearing the real suit. But I still hooked you up, so remember that the outfit doesn’t make the man; the man makes the outfit.”

McHugh quipped, “Well, the outfit kind of makes the man.”

“Ah, well, J-Mo’s still my man,” said Bissonnette. “Those execs, I tell you, as long as I get my Christmas bonus (laughs). I’m dead serious; I’ll strike you with my trident.”

This playful Aquaman segment is just one example of how the Face Off team’s creativity and camaraderie have breathed new life into TNT’s coverage, which has attracted so much attention despite only having half the NHL package. At the same time, as Mamoma quipped, “The outfit doesn’t make the man; the man makes the outfit,” the Face Off team demonstrates that they can turn just about anything — even a budget Aquaman costume — into pure entertainment gold.

[B/R Open Ice]