Pat Maroon (left) and E.J. Hradek (Courtesy of NHL Network)

The NHL trade deadline is Friday, and no one knows what hockey players are going through this time of year better than Pat Maroon.

Maroon played forward for the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks. He was traded four times during his 14-year career, with three of those moves happening late in the season. He retired last fall to join NHL Network.

On Friday, Maroon will serve as a studio analyst during NHL Network’s nine hours of live coverage, which will run until the 3 p.m. ET deadline. The three-time Stanley Cup champion joins Jamison Coyle, E.J. Hradek, Mike Kelly, Frank Seravalli, and Kevin Weekes for a special NHL Tonight: 2026 Trade Deadline Day show, starting at 2 p.m.

We recently caught up with Maroon to discuss the trade deadline, his rookie season as an analyst, and his prediction for the Stanley Cup Final.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What made you want to join NHL Network?

Pat Maroon: “Well, they asked me to join their team. When you retire from hockey, you want to stay involved in the sport. I thought broadcasting and being an analyst would be something I’d do after my playing days. I wanted to try it out and be part of it, especially with this crew. It’s been a lot of fun working for the NHL Network. They emailed my agency, right after I announced my retirement.”

What has been the hardest thing to learn?

“Just try to be yourself every day and not worry about making mistakes. I think that’s the most important thing. In a way, it’s okay to mess up. People mess up at their daily jobs all the time. Unfortunately, since we’re on TV, if you mess up, someone will probably say something. But it’s okay. It’s just like any critic. You play hockey, they go on Twitter, and they get Twitter fingers. They’ll say whatever they want, and you can’t take it (personally). You just have to keep going and realize that mistakes will happen. Just be yourself and don’t be afraid to speak your mind.”

Pat Maroon dropped the puck ahead of the 2026 NHL #StadiumSeries.



Read more about his appearance in front of two of his former teams ⤵️https://t.co/Bqe2k0E96k — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) February 2, 2026

Who have been your broadcasting mentors?

“Kelly Chase is one. Darren Pang is another. I’m really close with Kelly Chase, and we’ve had a lot of history. He was one of the people who told me to stay involved in the game as long as I can until I figure out what I want to do. Broadcasting or being an analyst on the radio can just be a five-year thing, and then you move on to something different. I also reached out to Pang. Everyone has just said, “Just be yourself.” That’s why people love you, and I’ve taken that advice.”

Do you miss playing?

“I miss it every day. I had two back surgeries, which was kind of the nail in the coffin for me. I didn’t want to get traded because my wife was pregnant. I guess I have too much pride in myself. I had a very successful, very long career, and I’m very happy. I just didn’t want to go through the process with my family and move to another city. I thought I could have played again, but I think it was time for me to move on and start my new passion.

What’s the toughest thing about being traded?

“I think the hardest part is just moving by yourself for the first few weeks until your family gets there, and then you’re moving your family. It’s tough. The biggest shock of all was going from Anaheim to Edmonton. I thought I had a home in Anaheim. They just signed me to a long-term deal with pretty good money. It was an hour after the deadline because we were out in California. I get a call from my mom saying, ‘I just saw you got traded to Edmonton.’ I didn’t even hear from my GM yet, so that was the biggest shock of all. I had a missed call, but I just didn’t know who it was from.”

Michael McCarron has been traded to the @mnwild by the Nashville Predators for a 2nd-round pick in the 2028 Draft



Read more on the trade ⤵️ https://t.co/dftiHx03kM — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) March 4, 2026

As an analyst, how are you preparing for your role in Friday’s trade deadline coverage?

“Just being ready, checking the news, and writing down things that might happen. You try to prepare as much as you can, but I think where we’re at our best as analysts is knowing the topic, studying it beforehand, and hearing all the news that’s already out there. Who’s getting traded to where? With this player, what do they mean to that team and vice versa?”

Of the moves that have been made as of Wednesday afternoon, which ones do you find most interesting?

“I thought the Nashville trades were interesting because they’re not that far out of a playoff spot. I think it’s a huge pickup for Minnesota getting Michael McCarron. He’s a big, 6-6, can fight, is heavy, and is very good on the penalty kill (PK). He can win face-offs. It’s definitely going to help their PK and will help them in the last three or four minutes of the game, when they need a face-off or the last 30 seconds. I thought (the Predators) would keep (Cole Smith and McCarron) because I think they’ve been playing good hockey as of late.”

Which teams are you watching as the trade deadline approaches?

“I’m looking for Tampa to make a move. I’m interested to see what the Blues will do. Vegas needs a goalie. Buffalo’s been on a hot streak. What will they do? Are they going to make a big splash? And then you’ve got teams like the Panthers and the Devils. Toronto, are they sellers? Florida’s probably out of the playoffs, so you have to consider that. The Detroit Red Wings, are they going to make a move? Detroit fans have been waiting patiently. They have a great team this year. Now, can they add the pieces to get them over the hump?”

If the season ended today, who would you pick for the Stanley Cup Finals?

“Tampa and Vegas. Tampa, because I think they’ve been one of the better teams in the East, and they still have their window open. They’ve got a good core of veterans. I believe they have the best goalie in the league, along with some of the top forwards and defensemen. As for Vegas, they’re an all-around strong team. They’ve added some pieces. Their defense core is solid, obviously. Goaltending hasn’t been up to par lately, so that could be a big problem. But overall, I think they have the right makeup.”

Where are some of the most unusual places you’ve seen the Stanley Cup?

“Well, it’s been in the pool. It was on a jet ski. Yeah, driving around on a jet ski. I don’t know. I would have to think more about that long and hard.”