The NHL, long featured in behind the scenes series like Road to the Winter Classic and Quest for the Stanley Cup, is launching another behind the scenes docuseries.

The series premieres this Saturday, February 18th on YouTube and ESPN+, and the first episode takes viewers behind the scenes at All-Star Weekend.

Here’s a synopsis from the league’s release.

The first episode in the documentary-style series features sit-down interviews with several of this year’s NHL All-Star players, coaches and special guests, as well as behind-the-scenes moments from Media Day, the 2023 Honda NHL® All-Star Game and every competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, including exclusive access to the taping of two new outdoor All-Star Skills events – Chipotle NHL Pitch ‘n Puck and the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot. From the Red Carpet to the locker room, NHL BTS: 2023 NHL All-Star will feature mic’d up content from Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; interviews with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin; and behind-the-scenes bonus footage with New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, Panthers legend Roberto Luongo and more.

And here’s a trailer.

The next edition of the series, which will air sometime in March, spotlights this weekend’s Stadium Series game between the Capitals and Hurricanes.

NHL BTS: 2023 NHL All-Star premieres on ESPN+ and the NHL’s YouTube channel on Saturday, February 18th. It’ll also air on NHL Network at 12:30 PM ET (with re-airs on Saturday at 5 PM ET and Sunday at 4 PM ET). In Canada, it will air on Sportsnet at 5 PM ET Saturday, with a re-air at 7 PM ET on Sunday.