On Tuesday, the NHL announced the latest edition of the Behind the Glass docuseries airing on NHL Network. The featured team this time around will be the Nashville Predators.

The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers were featured in the first two seasons of Behind the Glass, which went on hiatus during the previous two seasons.

Behind The Glass will shadow Predators general manager David Poile and recently extended head coach John Hynes for insight into their evaluations on the more than 50 players competing for 23 roster spots. Exclusive access to Roman Josi as he returns to his hometown of Bern, Switzerland will be featured. Newly acquired Predators Ryan McDonagh, who brings two-time Stanley Cup Championship experience to the team, and long-time NHL winger Nino Niederreiter will be profiled. Mic’d up sound from recently extended mainstay Filip Forsberg, along with Juuse Saros, who finished third in Vezina Trophy voting last season, will be shown. As the series moves along, NHL Network’s cameras will travel with the Predators to Czechia as the puck drops on a new regular season. The groundbreaking first season of Behind The Glass in 2018 offered fans a detailed look inside the NHL preseason of the New Jersey Devils. The Philadelphia Flyers were featured in the 2019 edition of the series.

The four episode season will premiere on Friday, September 30th, with the final three episodes premiering each Tuesday after that.

Here’s the full schedule.

Friday, September 30: Episode 1 (10:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, October 4: Episode 2 (10:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, October 11: Episode 3 (8:00 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, October 18: Episode 4 (9:00 p.m. ET)

Predators players will be mic’d up beginning tomorrow, September 14th, and the team plays the Sharks in Switzerland on October 7th. Additional content not broadcast will be available on social media and digital outlets.

[NHL]