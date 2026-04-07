Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Scripps is adding another NHL team to its portfolio of local sports rights next season.

On Tuesday, the Nashville Predators announced that its local game broadcasts would air on a Scripps-owned over-the-air affiliate called The Spot – Nashville 28, in the Middle Tennessee region. The team is looking to strike similar over-the-air deals across the rest of its NHL-designated footprint, which includes the rest of Tennessee along with Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi.

The move comes amid the collapse of Main Street Sports Group, owner of the FanDuel-branded regional sports networks, where Preds games currently air.

The Predators will become the fifth NHL team to tap a Scripps affiliate as its primary local broadcast partner. Scripps already produces and distributes local broadcasts for the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Utah Mammoth. As usual, the over-the-air availability will be paired with a direct-to-consumer streaming platform that allows in-market fans to stream games on internet-connected devices.

The move could be a sign of things to come for other NHL franchises. Out of the seven NHL teams tied to Main Street, four will still need to find permanent local broadcast partners for next season. In addition to the Preds announcing arrangements on Tuesday, the LA Kings will reportedly join the Los Angeles Angels’ wholly owned regional sports network next season, and the Detroit Red Wings will tag along with the Detroit Tigers’ venture with MLB Local Media. That leaves the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues, and Minnesota Wild as former Main Street teams still needing a local media partner.

Numerous teams across the NHL, NBA, and MLB have opted for similar arrangements, pairing over-the-air broadcasts with streaming after (voluntarily or involuntarily) ditching a traditional regional sports network. Most of these teams, however, have not been able to replicate the same level of media revenue through the over-the-air-plus-streaming combo.

From an accessibility standpoint, this should be a welcome change for Predators fans, who will no longer need a pay TV bundle to watch games.