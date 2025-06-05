Screengrab via Zach Halverson on X

Minnesota hockey fans knew the Edmonton Oilers won Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final in overtime against the Florida Panthers. But they had no idea who scored it or how thanks to one of the worst timed emergency tests you will ever see.

Florida and Edmonton played into overtime in Game 1 of their second straight Stanley Cup Final against each other. And after trailing 3-1 in the game, the Oilers forced overtime. Then in the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winner on an assist from Connor McDavid after some brilliant puck movement on the power play.

However, for those watching in the Twin Cities area, they didn’t get to see the winning goal. Just as McDavid passed the puck, TNT cut to an emergency test. When the broadcast feed of the hockey came back seconds later, the cameras showed celebrating Oilers fans outside the arena with a 4-3 final score. The video was shared online by KFAN producer Zach Halverson.

Can you imagine being a hockey fan and missing that moment after investing so much time and energy into watching that game, especially as it goes into overtime? Alexis Pearson, who works with the Minnesota Wild radio network, found the perfect meme to express her feelings on the situation.

When the emergency alert system monthly test comes on the TV and you miss the game winning goal by Edmonton in OT. pic.twitter.com/fraZvzGtVr — Alexis Pearson (@alexismirjana) June 5, 2025

Is there any worse feeling as a sports fan than missing a game winning moment because of something totally out of your control? You can understand if it was something like an emergency news report or local weather that needed to be shared. We’ve seen that happen before. But something automated like this? That’s just terrible, terrible luck.