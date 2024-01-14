Credit: ESPN

NHL legend Mark Messier made it abundantly clear Friday night that he is not a big fan of a trend making its way through the league.

Early in the game between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers, Capitals winger Tom Wilson earned a boarding penalty for a hit on center Jonny Brodzinski, who had to go to the locker room afterward.

Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski has gone to the dressing room following this hit from Tom Wilson. pic.twitter.com/ApmeJokfs7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 13, 2024

During intermission, the NHL on ESPN analyst lambasted Brodzinski for putting himself in danger before the play.

“I’m just so tired of players putting themselves in vulnerable positions,” Messier said. “This is crazy. I would’ve played five years in the league if I would have turned my back [like] that. I played 26 [years] because I never put myself in vulnerable positions for a player to make a mistake. …

“You can see [Tom] Wilson actually let up on him on the hit. [Brodzinski] is in a vulnerable position. … He put himself in a vulnerable position for no reason. He saw him coming, at least turn sideways to be able to absorb the hit and protect the puck if that’s what you want to do.

“Boys and girls, do not put yourself in that position. It’s a learning skill. You gotta to be able to, self-survival out there.”

Former defenseman and current ESPN analyst P.K. Subban agreed with Messier.

“Everyone wants to give a hit, but you gotta know how to take one,” Subban said. “Sometimes a guy’s got you lined up, [Brodzinski] sees him coming, he takes a look, he knows Tom Wilson’s coming, you turn at that last second and then you try to draw the penalty. …

“This is where the refs gotta crack down on that, they gotta clean that up. As a D-man, you’re coming in to make that hit. A guy turns like that, this happens every game, and we just don’t wanna see these being called in important times in the game and being big decisions.”

[NY Post]