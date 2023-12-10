Doug McLeod Photo Credit: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Doug McLeod, the colorful longtime voice of NHL and college hockey in Minnesota, died Saturday in Arizona. He had been dealing with heart issues.

McLeod is best remembered as the voice of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a five-time NCAA champion and perennial hockey power. He joined their broadcasts in 1978 and called 16 seasons before leaving. He returned to do Golden Gophers games with Fox Sports North from 2012 to 2019.

The veteran broadcaster also did play-by-play work on TV for the NHL North Stars for six seasons, including the 1990-91 campaign when Minnesota lost the Stanley Cup Finals. He also called NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Arizona Coyotes.

Gophers Radio Network broadcaster Frank Mazzocco recalled McLoud as “flamboyant.”

“He would keep his audience laughing,” Mazzocco said {via the StarTribune.com). “When someone did something good on the ice, he’d say, ‘Buy that man a five-dollar cigar.'”

“His iconic calls will live on forever,” noted the Minnesota Golden Gophers X/Twitter account.

[Photo Credit: Minnesota Golden Gophers]

