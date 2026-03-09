Credit: Chicago Blackhawks

Troy Murray, who played 15 NHL seasons and was a longtime analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks, died Saturday following a battle with cancer at the age of 63.

A native of Alberta, Canada, Murray was selected by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 1980 NHL Draft and played his first 10 NHL seasons with the team. During the 1985-86 season, he set career highs in goals (45), assists (54), and points (99) in 80 games, winning the Selke Trophy, awarded to the forward who excels in defensive play.

Murray also played for the Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and, finally, the Colorado Avalanche, whom he helped win the Stanley Cup in 1996.

After retiring, Murray joined the Blackhawks broadcast team in 1998, serving as a studio analyst for 5 years and a color commentator for 2 seasons. He began partnering with John Wiedeman in the radio booth in 2006, and they called three Stanley Cup championship seasons together (2010, 2013, 2015).

Murray was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, though details about the type of cancer he was fighting were kept private even as he underwent chemotherapy.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Troy Murray, our beloved ‘Muzz,’ and our love and support go out to his family,” Blackhawks chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. “Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk, so far beyond his incredible playing career with a presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years. He was admired by his teammates and our players, and was so proud to connect generations of Blackhawks through his work with the Blackhawks Alumni Association.

“During his long and hard battle with cancer, it was often said that Troy didn’t have any ‘give up’ in him. While our front office simply won’t be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor. We’ll miss you, Troy.”

As news of his passing spread, many of Murray’s colleagues and peers shared tributes on social media.

Panger and Tony gave an emotional tribute to the late great Troy Murray ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cBlS93Yn0c — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) March 8, 2026

This is devastating. No one brightened up a day at the rink like Troy. I’ll miss his stories, his mischievous smile, his throwing of popcorn at us whenever his booth was behind us in the press box. Truly one of the all-time good guys. Peace and love to his family. https://t.co/lJvkkFrOqN — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 7, 2026

Seconded. No pro sport tolerates — and embraces — the uninitiated like hockey does, and Troy Murray was not only an accomplished player and broadcaster, but an ambassador of the sport of the highest order — to one and all. He leaves an indelible legacy of being a great guy. https://t.co/EnbPSjNWPc — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) March 7, 2026

A devastating loss for the hockey community 💔 Troy was one of the best people I’ve known, from the many hilarious stories of his playing days with my dad in Winnipeg to the fortunate times I got to call him a teammate on Blackhawks broadcasts learning from & laughing with him,… https://t.co/LJjNc0HEkO — Nick Olczyk (@NOlczyk16) March 7, 2026

I was once a young 22-year-old producing Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, really having no idea what I was doing, and Troy Murray always made me feel so welcome in the booth. He was a great player and person. This is a big loss for Chicago. https://t.co/VmW7h6ONsc — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 7, 2026

Devastating news this morning. The Blackhawks community has lost a great one https://t.co/mjPKaJvKlP — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 7, 2026