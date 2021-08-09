On Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that long-time radio broadcaster Mike Lange would be retiring from his play by play role with the team.

However, Lange isn’t completely stepping away, as he’ll continue to be involved on the Penguins Radio Network. The team said Lange will still be involved “during radio appearances and various Penguins programming.”

Lange’s replacement in the booth will be Josh Getzoff, Pittsburgh’s road radio announcer for the past three seasons. Getzoff also called home games during the past two seasons, with Lange opting out due to the pandemic. He’ll continue to call games with analyst Phil Bourque.

In a statement, Lange discussed his departure from the play by play role.

“As many of you know, I have been cutting back on game broadcasts the last few seasons. This year was difficult with the pandemic, but I was still able to broadcast a limited few, which was important to me. That marked 50 years of broadcasting professional hockey – four in the Western Hockey League and 46 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. That was pretty special for me,” said Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange. “I didn’t get cheated in my quest to do what I have always loved. The Penguins have asked me to continue to add commentary and voice work on a limited basis to the current radio set-up and I look forward to staying involved. In the meantime, the best consolation to stepping away is knowing that the broadcast couldn’t be in better hands with the very talented Josh Getzoff, and the Ole ’29-er, Phil Bourque.”

Lange began his Penguins career with the 1974-75 season, departed for 75-76, and returned (and never left) for the 76-77 season. In addition to his TV and radio work with the Penguins, Lange also called play by play for the Pirates in 1986 and 1987. He also had a stint calling the NHL on ESPN during the 1985-86 season.

