During the fifth round of the NHL Draft, Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau was at the NHL Network desk providing commentary.
In one of the most purely wholesome on-air surprises in recent memory, WWE star (and Boudreau’s fellow Canadian) Kevin Owens made a surprise visit, catching Bruce mid-sentence and delighting the longtime hockey man.
We had a surprise in store for Bruce Boudreau ?
Bruce meeting @WWE star @FightOwensFight is must-see TV! @Canucks | @Jackie_Redmond | #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/2A3bhK3Ey4
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 8, 2022
Look at his face! He’s so happy!
The Canucks were also in on the surprise, as you’d expect:
The moment you meet your favourite wrestler @WWE star @FightOwensFight ?
Surprise, Bruce! pic.twitter.com/XWOpt7SzrB
— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 8, 2022
Owens offered his praise for Boudreau, too:
What a guy! https://t.co/w3gYY43zOo
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 8, 2022
There’s something about seeing Boudreau flushed and basically reduced to giggling by the chance to meet his favorite professional wrestler that’s absolutely perfect content for a Friday afternoon.