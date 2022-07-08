During the fifth round of the NHL Draft, Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau was at the NHL Network desk providing commentary.

In one of the most purely wholesome on-air surprises in recent memory, WWE star (and Boudreau’s fellow Canadian) Kevin Owens made a surprise visit, catching Bruce mid-sentence and delighting the longtime hockey man.

Look at his face! He’s so happy!

The Canucks were also in on the surprise, as you’d expect:

Owens offered his praise for Boudreau, too:

There’s something about seeing Boudreau flushed and basically reduced to giggling by the chance to meet his favorite professional wrestler that’s absolutely perfect content for a Friday afternoon.