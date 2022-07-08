NHLWWEBy Jay Rigdon on

During the fifth round of the NHL Draft, Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau was at the NHL Network desk providing commentary.

In one of the most purely wholesome on-air surprises in recent memory, WWE star (and Boudreau’s fellow Canadian) Kevin Owens made a surprise visit, catching Bruce mid-sentence and delighting the longtime hockey man.

Look at his face! He’s so happy!

The Canucks were also in on the surprise, as you’d expect:

Owens offered his praise for Boudreau, too:

There’s something about seeing Boudreau flushed and basically reduced to giggling by the chance to meet his favorite professional wrestler that’s absolutely perfect content for a Friday afternoon.

About Jay Rigdon

Jay is a writer and editor for The Comeback, and a contributor at Awful Announcing. He is not a strong swimmer.

View all posts by Jay Rigdon