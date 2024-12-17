TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde (picture courtesy Kenzie Lalonde).

It has already been a National Hockey League season to remember for TSN’s Kenzie Lalonde.

Last month, she became the first female TV play-by-play voice for an NHL team in Canada. The Ottawa native broadcast the Senators’ 3-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last Friday, she was on the call for another 3-0 triumph, this time against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Understandably, this is huge news. Lalonde is following in the footsteps of Leah Hextall, the first woman to call play-by-play for a nationally televised NHL game in 2020. Lalonde is also TSN’s Montreal bureau chief and host of Montreal Canadiens games broadcasts. We recently caught up with Lalond to talk about her career.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What was calling that first game like? Were you nervous?

Kenzie Lalonde: “Of course I was nervous. This opportunity means a lot to me. I think of just the pressure of feeling like at times you have your gender on your shoulders and you want to do a good job. You always dream of calling a perfect hockey game but as we all know, that’s not possible, but you can strive to be as perfect as you can. I think pressures like that come with being the first in any capacity. So, I did feel an immense responsibility. And I always feel that way when I step into the booth. Calling a game is an incredible opportunity, to be able to put on the headset and be a part of a live broadcast. I carry that with me in every game.”

Was the second game easier?

“Yeah. The team at TSN, I’ve worked with them for many years now. So, knowing our producers, knowing Jamie McLennan, my color commentator, and having that established relationship already helped going into the booth in Ottawa and Raleigh. Certainly, those first-game jitters were gone. It felt like another game. It was a good show. We had an opportunity to tell some good stories. Shane Pinto scored, and that snapped his 19-game goalless drought. There were some good storylines, which always makes for an exciting broadcast and game.”

What did you want to be as a child?

“I wanted to be at the SportsCentre desk. I have this early memory of eating a bowl of cereal in the morning, watching highlights, seeing the likes of Holly Horton on SportsCentre doing the highlights, and thinking, ‘How cool is that? Her full-time job is to talk about sports.’ I always had that vision in the back of my mind. Then again, you’re a kid and think you want to be a veterinarian. But the veterinary thing that died early on and the sports media itch was always there.”

How did you get into broadcasting?

“When I got older, I thought, ‘You know what? Maybe (working in an NHL) front office.’ I had an eye for business, sports management, or marketing. ‘Maybe that’s the lane I want to be a part of.’ I ended up doing a business degree at Mount Allison University, and I played hockey there. On the side, I started volunteering with a community channel. I also started hosting some YouTube shows at my university. I guess we’re now a decade later and I’m glad I scratched that itch and leaped into it because I haven’t looked back since I’ve gotten the hands-on experience of what it’s like to make television.”

Who were your role models?

“When I first started play-by-play, Leah Hextall was an established female in that space. She was the only one I felt I could look up to. I’m grateful now to be able to lean on her and speak with her about the position and what it’s like to feel the weight of your gender on your shoulders. She knows that better than anyone. She very much paved the way for me. The barriers she’s broken down, especially in the National Hockey League are so important. I’m grateful that she’s helped me along the way. Going back to my childhood, to me the voice of the Ottawa Senators is Dean Brown. He’s the play-by-play radio voice on TSN 1200 covering the Ottawa Senators. To call him a friend means a lot to me.”

If Sparty had whispered to this three-year-old girl that one day she would wake up on a Tuesday morning and call play-by-play for the Ottawa Senators, she wouldn’t have believed him.



I am incredibly excited to be in the booth tonight for my first @Senators game on @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/OeZ4f4vqh4 — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) November 12, 2024

Growing up as a Senators fan, who were your favorite players?

“My favorite player was Brian McGrattan. He wore number 16. I ended up wearing number 16 because I was a big fan of his. I liked the guys with personalities and were not afraid to drop the gloves. I had a Ray Emery T-shirt as well, that era of the Ottawa Senators I was very much dialed into. Of course, the “Pizza Line.” It was great to see them reunite the other week in Ottawa. That was pretty special. I’ll throw Chris Neil’s name in that hat as well.”

What’s your take on this current Ottawa team?

“I think it’s a critical time right now for the Ottawa Senators. I think defeating Carolina (last week) was critical for them. The Canes had beaten them the last four games. Our great stats operator, Jon Perlberg found a statistic. The last time the Ottawa Senators shut out the Carolina Hurricanes in Carolina was 17 years ago. I think the goaltending of Linus Ullmark is a big piece to this puzzle. The talent’s undeniable. It’s about piecing it together. Travis Green is getting that from them now, and it’s starting to click.”

How would you describe the typical Ottawa fan?

“You think of where the Ottawa Senators are placed geographically. You’ve got the Toronto Maple Leafs, and then you’ve got the Montreal Canadians. They’re wedged in between. I know from personal experience, having that chip on your shoulder. You go back to the ’07 Cup run, there were good teams there. People would maybe shrug you off for being a Senators fan. You want to vocalize here are the reasons why we do have a good team and here’s why we can look forward to the future. I would describe the Ottawa Senators fan base as very knowledgeable and passionate.”

What are your thoughts on the Montreal Canadiens so far?

“You go back to training camp, management wanted to be in the mix this year. That was a message from the top. I think that was exciting for the fans to hear that. Do they have the team? I guess we’ll find out. They have taken incremental steps to try and pry themselves away from the basement of the standings. But then you go to work, and the reality sets in of still being a very young group. They have welcomed the addition of Patrik Laine, who has recently returned from injury and has helped in the goal-scoring department. The fans have rallied behind him.”

What advice would you give a youngster dreaming of being the next Kenzie Lalonde?

“These jobs are the most coveted in sports media. Again, it’s about opportunities, and I’m grateful to be given an opportunity. (My) advice for people who may be eating a bowl of cereal and watching: try it. What sold me was when I started to create stories. When I started to interview people and got a feel for what this job is all about. Try it, whether that’s going to your rink, setting up a camera, and calling the game on your own to learn how to describe hockey. See if it is something that interests you.”