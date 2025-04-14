Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Sam Rosen’s run as the voice of the New York Rangers is coming to a close.

With New York officially eliminated from Stanley Cup contention, Rosen’s 40th season in the booth doubled as his farewell tour, one filled with tributes, highlights, and nostalgia from one of the most iconic broadcasting careers in NHL history.

Rangers fans won’t hear his signature “It’s a power play goal!” anymore.

And while that voice is stepping away, the booth won’t sound unfamiliar.

Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Kenny Albert is expected to take over as the Rangers’ TV play-by-play voice on MSG Network. Albert, the team’s longtime radio voice, has been calling games since the 1995-96 season and has filled in on TV plenty over the years.

Albert isn’t just a local fixture.

He’s the lead NHL play-by-play voice for TNT Sports and regularly calls NFL games for FOX. He briefly took over for Doc Emrick as NBC’s top NHL voice in 2020 before the network ended its hockey coverage.

Walker also reports that Alex Faust is expected to fill in for Albert when he’s not available. Faust has previously served as a fill-in voice on Rangers radio broadcasts and brings experience from his time as the TV voice of the Los Angeles Kings.

Longtime analyst Joe Micheletti is expected to remain in his role alongside Albert on TV, maintaining a semblance of continuity even as Rosen departs after four decades behind the mic.

The transition feels fitting.

Albert grew up in New York, practically raised on the rhythm of the Garden. At just 14 years old, he was already working as the official statistician for Rangers radio broadcasts.

Now, decades later, he’s taking the seat once held by a legend.