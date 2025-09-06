Photo Credit: NHL on YouTube.

Ken Dryden, regarded as one of the greatest goalies in NHL history who later became an author and broadcaster, has passed away.

The Montreal Canadiens, with whom Dryden played his entire NHL career, announced that Dryan “passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 78 after a courageous battle with cancer.”

Canadiens owner and president Geoff Molson praised Dryden in a statement as part of the team’s announcement.

Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man. Behind the mask he was larger than life. We mourn today not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey’s greatest dynasties, but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations. He was one of the true legends that helped shape this Club into what it is today. Ken embodied the best of everything the Montreal Canadiens are about, and his legacy within our society transcends our sport. On behalf of the Molson family and our entire organization, I would like to extend my most heartfelt condolences to his family, his friends, and all who had the privilege to cross his path and know him on a personal level.

While Dryden had a relatively short hockey career compared to other greats, playing from only 1970-1979, his achievements put him among the game’s all-time greats. During his career, Dryden won the Conn Smythe Trophy for most valuable player in the postseason once (1971), the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie (1972) and the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie four times (1973, 1976-1979). He was also the goalie on six Stanley Cup-winning teams.

Following his playing career, Dryden worked as a color analyst for ABC’s hockey coverage of the 1980, 1984 and 1988 Winter Olympics. Among the games he called was the Miracle on Ice, Team USA’s stunning upset over the USSR in the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid. Immediately before Al Michaels‘ famed call, “Do You Believe in Miracles? Yes,” Dryden can be heard saying, “It’s over” as the American team cleared the puck out of its defensive zone.

Dryden wrote or co-wrote nine books. The Game, which was published in 1983, was ranked No. 9 in Sports Illustrated’s list of “The Top 100 Sports Books Of All Time.”