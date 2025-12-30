Julie Stewart-Binks is back on the local NHL beat.

The longtime hockey and soccer broadcaster is filling in as the rinkside reporter on Tampa Bay Lightning broadcasts while full-time reporter Gabby Shirley is on maternity leave.

Stewart-Binks announced the role this past weekend on X.

New chapter… absolutely thrilled to be rinkside reporting for @TBLightning while @Gabby_Shirley_ is on maternity leave (and yes, I forced her to hand me the mic like this 😂)… don’t worry she’ll be back! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/rNjk5tji5W — Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) December 28, 2025

Despite being perhaps better known for her national commentary gigs at Fox Sports and Barstool, Stewart-Binks came up in the industry covering hockey. She previously covered the Anaheim Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs on local television.

Later, Stewart-Binks made the leap to Fox Sports 1 as a news anchor and soccer reporter, followed by stints at ESPN and Barstool covering soccer and hosting radio.

More recently, Stewart-Binks has gone back to her roots. She hosted NWSL coverage for ION during the 2024-25 season and hosts an NHL podcast for iHeartMedia while contributing digital content for SNY and BetRivers, according to her LinkedIn page.

Lightning games in Tampa follow an increasingly popular model, airing on free linear television in partnership with Scripps as well as through an out-of-market streaming service and the NHL Power Play service on ESPN+. The opportunity to cover a recent two-time Stanley Cup champion could help Stewart-Binks get back in the mix in hockey media as the league spreads its wings under new broadcast deals with ESPN and TNT Sports.