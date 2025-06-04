Credit: TNT

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is here, and U.S. NHL fans could not be more excited to tune in to TNT or Max Wednesday night to watch the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers once again.

TNT is pulling out all the stops to promote Game 1, doing promotions wherever and whenever possible. That includes during Wednesday’s French Open action, also broadcast on TNT. One such promotion came during Wednesday’s match between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic.

“The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers getting in the queue. Stanley Cup Final rematch,” said announcer Brian Anderson. “You can watch every game starting tonight. 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Only on TNT and Max.”

Now, you might have been sitting at home wondering if that meant the game starts at 7:00 p.m. or if the puck doesn’t actually drop until much later. It’s the kind of annoyance that has become frustratingly commonplace for many sports viewers.

It sounds like that includes TNT Sports tennis analyst John McEnroe. Following Anderson’s promotion, the tennis legend began thinking about how to balance his work schedule with his desire to watch Game 1. And so, he posited the question you might have already been thinking, much to Anderson’s and the production crew’s horror.

John McEnroe: “That Stanley Cup Finals, that start at 7 eastern or is that the pre-game show?” Brian Anderson: “That’s when you wanna start watching…” McEnroe: “The puck drops when?” Anderson: “No, no, we’re gonna hold that information…” McEnroe: “I’m sorry I asked…” 😅 pic.twitter.com/HgY1HvkBp6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 4, 2025

“I’m thinking, time-wise, that I got a match tomorrow. But that Stanley Cup Final, that START at seven eastern, or is that the pre-game show?” asked McEnroe.

“That’s when you wanna start watching,” said Anderson, as beads of sweat formed on his brow. “At seven eastern.”

“For the build-up,” added McEnroe. “The puck drops when?”

“No, no…” rebutted Anderson as sweat presumably trickled down his face.

“No… I’m sorry I asked,” responded McEnroe.

“We’re gonna hold that information,” said Anderson, likely profusely sweating now.

“9:30!” joked McEnroe.

“There’s a lotta things you gotta know before then, John,” added Anderson.

“You’ve been doing this a while, haven’t you,” said McEnroe, helping both of them conclude this conversation before they could get a call from WBD CEO Davis Zaslav.

For the record, the puck drops at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday (but probably won’t actually happen until 8:10 or so), a full hour after TNT and Max programming gets going. So, in the end, a fair question from McEnroe, even if it’s the one question TNT doesn’t want people asking.