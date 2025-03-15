Credit: NHL

The Bleacher Report Open Ice social media account is all about celebrating the NHL and hockey culture. Sometimes, however, lost in all that excitement is the need to ensure you hit the specifics.

The X account shared a video clip of a wild scene during Friday night’s Seattle Kraken-Utah Hockey Club game. Each team furiously traded shots in the final minutes of the third period. The frenzy of activity was all the more exciting thanks to the announcer on the call, known simply to B/R Open Ice as “the announcer.”

YOU HEARD THE ANNOUNCER… CHAOTIC! pic.twitter.com/7vBeQb0AW1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 15, 2025

The lack of specificity regarding who was calling the chaotic scene caught the attention of many hockey fans who wanted Kraken announcer John Forslund to get his due.

Put some respect on @JohnForslund‘s name bruh….. — ARutherford0220_ (@ARutherford0220) March 15, 2025

Eventually, Forslund, who has been the voice of the Kraken since 2001 and was the voice of the Carolina Hurricanes for so long that he called games when they were the Hartford Whalers, offered up a cheeky response of his own.

The Kraken went on to win the game 4-2, providing Forslund with a positive ending to the chaotic evening.

As for B/R Open Ice, now they know…