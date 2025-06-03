Screengrab via X

It’s impossible to think of hockey media without two names – Don Cherry in Canada and Barry Melrose in the United States. And yet, both are waiting to be recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame, which does not sit well with ESPN’s John Buccigross.

Both Cherry and Melrose were synonymous with the sport during their time on air. Cherry was a magnetic and sometimes controversial analyst for Hockey Night in Canada while Melrose carried the flag for the NHL on ESPN as their top (and sometimes lone) studio analyst for years.

On Monday, the ESPN hockey announcer and host took to X to ask why the Hall of Fame had not recognized either individual for their contributions to the game while they are still alive. Don Cherry is in his 90s while Melrose has been battling Parkinson’s. Buccigross is urging the Hockey hall to do whatever it takes to induct both men.

Why do Hall of Fames wait until people die? Why do they adhere to arbitrary categorical rules that really mean nothing and can be changed with fewer than 12 words? Hall of Fames/museums simply tell a story and ceremonies give someone a chance to feel love from family and friends… pic.twitter.com/r4YZRaKfSx — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) June 2, 2025

The Buccigross post in full reads, “Why do Hall of Fames wait until people die? Why do they adhere to arbitrary categorical rules that really mean nothing and can be changed with fewer than 12 words? Hall of Fames/museums simply tell a story and ceremonies give someone a chance to feel love from family and friends and adoring strangers. Otherwise, these buildings are really meaningless. Why wouldn’t one want to do that? You can’t tell the story of hockey without the 30ish years Don Cherry and Barry Melrose gave the game via National Television. They both gave THEIR THEIR ENTIRE LIVES to hockey and the NHL. Imagine how warm a night like that would be make those two GIANTS feel and those of us that loved their entertainment and hearts. Time is limited for both. Cherry is 91 and Barry has Parkinson’s. How easy is this? What are we doing?”

The Hockey Hall of Fame does recognize broadcasters thanks to the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award. Just a few days ago, Dallas Stars analyst Daryl Reaugh were selected as its 2025 recipient. Past winners include the likes of Mike Emrick, Sam Rosen, Bill Clement, and more.

It’s nothing against Reaugh or any past winners who have all had distinguished careers. But John Buccigross is right that both Don Cherry and Barry Melrose seem like no-brainers to be honored with the media award. Even above and beyond that, their careers were so influential in covering the sport that there should be a place for them, even if they don’t fit neatly into the existing criteria for selection that is separated into players, builders, and officials.